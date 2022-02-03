‘AIB training centre at Abuja to be ready by third quarter of 2022’

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria have reaffirmed their commitment to stronger collaboration in the area of capacity development and other aviation industry projects.

The Bureau has also announced that it will launch its world-class training facility that will be the first in Africa before the end of 2023.

The Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, AIB-N, Mr. Akin Olateru disclosed this when the Rector of the aviation college, Captain Alkali Modibbo and his top management team paid him a courtesy call at the AIB corporate head office in Abuja.

The two aviation agencies used the opportunity to discuss areas of mutual benefits and collaboration that would further improve aviation safety and development.

In his opening remarks, the NCAT Rector, said it was significant that continuous synergy was maintained among associate agencies, considering the global challenges facing the aviation industry that requires tremendous innovation and dedication.

The Commissioner said the AIB-N Training Centre located close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Abuja was about 90 percent completed and should be ready at about the third quarter of 2022.

“AIB is setting up a training school which is the first of its kind in the history of Africa. That will be the first. It is a welcomed initiative. We have been talking to NCAT among great institutions in the world that teach aircraft accident investigation courses. We have worked on a curriculum and we will want us to revisit that because the training school is about 90 percent completed” Olateru declared.

While urging the NCAT to create a platform for training all non-technical personnel of the aviation industry on aviation awareness appreciation programme, Olateru further said: “This visit is in the spirit of collaboration. Training is extremely important in any organization and that is what makes the organization grow. Training is what has been central to what we do. So far, in the AIB, we have trained 48 of our staff at NCAT. Before the end of this year, we will be training 16 of our staff to have a private pilot license (PPL). The programme is starting February 14th this year. So far, we have trained 17 of our aircraft engineers at NCAT. We are currently having nine of our of staff on students review.”

“We have trained two of our air traffic controllers and two dispatchers at NCAT. Recently, one of the new units we set up, the Command and-Control Centre also had seven staff trained on radiotelephony. So, it is a partnership that is growing” he noted

Modibbo in response said AIB-N’s commitment to acquiring modern facilities and manpower development resonated positively with NCAT adding that NCAT has been re-equipping to remain at the forefront in aviation education.