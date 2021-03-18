AIB reverses self, says Air Peace plane’s tyre burst while taxiing

Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has declared that the Boeing 737-300 plane belonging to Air Peace airline involved in an incident at the international wing of the Lagos airport did not experience burst tyre on landing on the runway.

This is just as the Bureau has announced that it has handed over the investigation of the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA).

According to the Bureau, rather than the earlier notion that the aircraft tyre burst while landing, the burst tyre occurred while the plane after successful landing was taxiing to stop.

AIB had earlier said it had commenced investigations into the incident on the premise that the tyre of the plane burst on landing.

A statement issued by the AIB declared: “We refer to the occurrence involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ, operated by Air Peace Ltd, which occurred at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Monday, March 8, 2021

“Initial findings made by the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) following a download of the aircraft’s Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) revealed that the aircraft experienced a burst tyre during taxing.

“As the occurence falls under the category of incident, AIB-N has therefore ceded the investigation to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Further enquiries on this occurence should be addressed to the NCAA forthwith.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.