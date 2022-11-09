AIB, NCAA organise workshop for stakeholders on air safety

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria(AIB) and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in collaboration with Southern California Safety Institute(SCSI) have organised a five-day workshop to train air safety investigators, airport correspondents, aviation stakeholders, on the basic skills required for efficient and effective air accident investigation.

The training set to hold in Abuja focuses on accident investigation occurrence and its coverage, as well as, good management of information arising from the same, and its accurate reportage.

“Investigation Management and Media Relations(IMMR) taking place at Immaculate Diamond Hotel, Abuja, with participants drawn from the industry regulators, air traffic controllers, air accident Investigators, media practitioners, and a host of others, is to run till Friday 11th November 2022″.

Addressing participants at the commencement of the training, air accident investigation expert, Matt Robinson, from Southern California Safety Institute(SCSI) and the Programme Coordinator, Dr Abiodun Asekun, a renowned aircraft engineer, both in their remarks stated that, the programme is designed to ensure that participants at the end of the training are expected to be abreast of basic principles of air accident Investigation and aviation safety standards framework, required for the efficient and effective conduct and coordination of aviation Safety Management Systems (SMS).

“This is not the first time AIB is organising this kind of programme. The bureau it would be recalled, had, in 2019 organised similar programmes in Lagos for aviation correspondents but put its follow-up on hold as a result of covid 19 pandemic,” the statement read.

The Abuja edition of the workshop, coming barely a week before the commencement of the Bunjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA ) programme and workshop equally explains the bureau‘s resolve not to rest on its oars in stepping up efforts to deepen partnership and collaboration of inter- agency to secure safer airspace.

