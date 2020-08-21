AIB confirms collision of aircraft against Lagos airport fence

By Shola Adekola - Lagos

Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB-N) has confirmed an incident involving a Beechcraft King Air B200 Jet with registration Marks 5N-IHS operated by JED Air Limited, occurred around 9:35am on 21st August, 2020 beside Bristow Hangar 3 at GAT Apron, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

The aircraft collided with the apron wall while taxiing to reposition for ground run.

The Bureau said it has taken the decision NOT to investigate the incident as there was no intention of flight.

This the bureau said was in line with the provisions of section 29 Civil Avaition Act 2006, Section 3 of Civil Avaition (Investigation if Air Accident) Regulation 2019 and the guidance document of ICAO Annex 13

‘We recognise the safety issues involved but have taken steps to work with the Nigerian Civil Aviaition Authority (NCAA) who will take lead in the investigation to prevent future occurrences.”

