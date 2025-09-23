The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced plans to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent to address the backlog of 7,000 pending company registration applications.

Registrar-General of the Commission, Hussaini Magaji, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum in Kano on Monday.

In a statement shared via the CAC’s official social media page on Tuesday, Magaji said the new AI system marks a “complete overhaul” of the current Company Registration Portal.

He explained that the portal, which was launched in June, is designed to improve compliance, registry operations, and customer service delivery with faster turnaround and greater accuracy.

“In a bid to tackle the backlog of 7,000 registration applications, the CAC Boss said an AI agent was in the pipeline to handle requests across compliance, registry, and customer service with speed and accuracy,” the statement read.

Magaji also highlighted some of the portal’s features, including instant name approvals and automatic suggestions when preferred business names are unavailable.

According to him, “name reservation under the new system is now as simple as opening an email account,” noting that the use of AI will allow “seamless suggestions and approvals in real time.”

He admitted that some customers were currently experiencing delays but linked the challenge to the unexpectedly high number of applications being processed.

To further ease the pressure, the Registrar said the AI system is also being programmed to manage daily correspondence.

“In a bid to address the barrage of calls and no fewer than 3,000 emails per day, the Registrar-General said the Commission opted for an AI solution that has the capacity to read 3,000 emails within a minute, comprehend the messages, dictate duplicate requests as well as reroute requests to the appropriate units/departments for instant response,” the statement added.

