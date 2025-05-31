AI-powered platform to help Nigerian students get international admissions

A Nigerian EdTech company, IntedPro Ventures, operating under the trade name IntedPro, has said it is building Africa’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered international student recruitment platform to help Nigerian/African students get international admissions.

Founder of the company, Mr Ehizua Imohimi, in a statement, explained that the platform is aimed at redefining student mobility through cutting-edge artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure to connect talented African students with global educational opportunities.

“The platform, currently in development and partially operational, leverages machine learning, predictive analytics, and automated personalisation to match students with best-fit institutions worldwide.

“This dynamic system empowers students across Africa with tailored pathways to international study, while streamlining recruitment and admissions processes for universities globally,” he disclosed.

He said IntedPro is more than just a connecting platform, but serves as a bridge between Africa’s potential and the world’s opportunities.

“Our AI-driven engine not only matches students to institutions, but it also drives outcomes, improves conversion rates, and ensures equity of access at scale,” he said.

“IntedPro exemplifies the power of combining technology and education to solve global challenges while supporting Global knowledge economy.”

He added that IntedPro AI-powered platform will support the education export market by expanding access to high-quality African student pipelines and support digital innovation, as the platform represents a tech-first approach to international recruitment, job creation and skills development in the global EdTech sector.

He also added that the platform is expected to facilitate more than 10,000 international student placements annually by 2026, with key focus markets in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

