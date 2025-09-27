AI in Nigeria announces InnovateAI Lagos 2026 conference

AI in Nigeria, the nation’s leading force in Artificial Intelligence (AI) advocacy and development, has announced the third edition of its flagship annual conference, InnovateAI.

The 2026 conference will be a defining moment in the country’s technological evolution, with the theme: “Responsible AI beyond Innovation.”

In a statement issued and signed by Ehia Erhaboh, Co-Convener, AI in Nigeria, said, “building on the successes of its previous editions, InnovateAI 2026 is poised to shape the national conversation on the critical issues of ethics, security, and governance in artificial intelligence.”

The inaugural InnovateAI 2024, themed, “Adapting AI for Nigeria,” successfully catalysed policy discussions and attracted over 4,000 physical attendees, including AI Innovators, Academia, Researchers and Policy Makers engaging in public and private sector discourse on AI.

“The recently concluded 2025 conference, themed “Scaling AI Adoption in Nigeria,” expanded the event’s reach to over 6,000 physical participants, with live-streaming to twelve AI in Nigeria’s community hubs in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria. The conference addressed systemic challenges to scaling AI – talent, data, and compute infrastructure.

The 2026 edition represents a crucial strategic evolution, as AI becomes more deeply integrated into daily life, this conference will shift its focus from adoption to a deep dive into the foundational principles necessary for sustainable and trustworthy growth.

In addition to showcasing responsible AI innovations across industries, the conference will feature a series of focused sessions to explore these vital topics:AI Governance in Africa: Establishing a framework for a trusted future, Deepfakes, Fraud & Security Risks: Protecting Nigeria’s Digital Society from Emerging Threats, AI & Financial Services: Building trust in the fight against fraud and ensuring secure transactions, Digital Literacy for All: Preparing citizens for the age of AI through education and empowerment, Responsible AI Innovation: Balancing safety and growth to support Africa’s burgeoning startup scene.

“AI is reshaping industries, economies, and societies at an unprecedented pace, but innovation without trust and governance risks leaving people behind. InnovateAI 2026 is a platform to ensure Africa defines its own AI future—one where ethics, inclusivity, and safety guide progress,” said Erhaboh.

InnovateAI 2026 is poised to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, technology experts, and the public to forge a path forward that ensures AI serves as a force for good, fostering inclusive opportunities, improving healthcare, and enabling smarter governance.

Organisations looking to shape Africa’s AI future are invited to become a partner or sponsor for InnovateAI 2026. This is a unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership in the responsible AI movement, gain targeted visibility among key stakeholders, industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and investors – positioning themselves at the forefront of Africa’s responsible AI movement. Your support will directly contribute to a vital national dialogue on AI governance and digital literacy, helping to create a safer, more inclusive, and prosperous future for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“This is not just a conference, it’s a catalyst for shaping Africa’s digital future,” said Dotun Adeoye, Co-Convener, AI in Nigeria. “Our partners’ support is essential in building a more equitable, secure, and prosperous AI ecosystem for Nigeria and beyond.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

