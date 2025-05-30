AI for climate resilience: How African innovators are leading the charge

By Prince Chukwuemeka

Africa is no stranger to climate adversity. From devastating floods in Lagos to record-breaking droughts in the Horn of Africa, the continent is experiencing the most severe effects of a crisis it did not create. Contributing less than four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa paradoxically faces some of the most catastrophic climate impacts, such as food insecurity, water shortages, desertification, biodiversity loss, among others.

But a quiet revolution is emerging, one led not by global superpowers or multilateral institutions, but by local innovators leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to build climate resilience from the ground up.

AI, once considered the reserve of Silicon Valley, is now being deployed by African data scientists, engineers, and startups to tackle climate-induced disasters in novel ways. From predicting floods to optimising agricultural yields, these innovators are applying machine learning, satellite imagery, and real-time data analytics to mitigate risks and empower communities. The transformative potential of AI is vast, particularly in regions where traditional mitigation strategies have proven insufficient and where the velocity and complexity of climate change require smarter, faster, and scalable solutions.

Nowhere is this transformation more evident than in agriculture. As the largest employer across Africa, the agricultural sector is also the most vulnerable to climate shocks. Unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures, and soil degradation threaten both subsistence farmers and national food security. In response, innovators are building AI-powered tools that provide farmers with real-time weather forecasts, soil analytics, pest detection, and planting recommendations.

In Kenya, the mobile-based platform iShamba uses AI to send tailored agricultural advice to smallholder farmers based on their location, crop type, and weather conditions. Similarly, in Nigeria, AgroMall integrates AI with satellite data and IoT sensors to provide predictive insights that reduce crop loss and improve productivity. Zindi, a pan-African data science competition platform, is crowdsourcing models from across the continent to solve climate challenges such as predicting locust swarm movements and rainfall anomalies. These grassroots innovations are already changing lives and livelihoods, giving farmers a fighting chance against a changing climate.

Beyond farms, AI is proving instrumental in urban climate adaptation. African cities are growing rapidly, often without adequate infrastructure, to cope with extreme weather events. Floods in Lagos, Accra, and Kinshasa are becoming more frequent and deadly. To counter this, machine learning is used to map urban drainage systems, simulate rainfall runoff, and design early warning systems.

During Cape Town’s 2018 ‘Day Zero’ water crisis, AI-powered models helped authorities predict dam levels and monitor consumption patterns, enabling better resource allocation and averting a complete shutdown of the water supply. In Nigeria, researchers at the Centre for Atmospheric Research are using AI models to improve seasonal rainfall forecasts, a critical tool for farmers, urban planners, and disaster response agencies alike.

AI is also transforming conservation efforts. Africa’s forests are essential carbon sinks, but they are under threat from illegal logging, mining, and wildfires. In Cameroon, Rainforest Connection is deploying acoustic sensors that use AI to detect the sound of chainsaws in real time, helping authorities respond swiftly to deforestation. In Namibia and Tanzania, AI-enabled camera traps monitor endangered species, allowing conservationists to track animal movement, detect poaching activity, and assess the impact of climate change on habitats. These tools are providing unprecedented insight into forest and wildlife dynamics, often in places that are otherwise inaccessible to human observers.

Meanwhile, Africa’s energy transition is benefiting from AI as well. With over 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity, the push for clean, decentralised energy is urgent. AI is used to optimise solar, wind, and mini-grid deployment by analysing weather data, population density, and energy demand. In Rwanda, Ampersand is using AI to manage battery life and charging patterns in electric motorcycles, which are replacing fossil-fuel bikes as a cleaner transport alternative. In Egypt, solar farms are using AI models to forecast sunlight availability, enabling smoother integration with national grids and improving reliability. AI is also used in off-grid solar systems to predict maintenance needs and reduce outages, thereby improving service to rural communities.

One of the most promising aspects of AI innovation in Africa is the way it integrates with indigenous knowledge systems. Unlike imported technologies that often ignore cultural context, African AI developers are embedding local insights into their models. In Ethiopia, yield prediction algorithms incorporate traditional farming calendars and community land classifications. In Ghana, AI-powered flood alerts are complemented by oral histories and community knowledge about river behaviour. This blending of cutting-edge science with local expertise ensures that AI solutions are not only accurate but also trusted and widely adopted.

Despite the optimism, challenges remain. Data is the lifeblood of AI, but access to high-quality, granular, and up-to-date environmental data is limited across much of Africa. Infrastructure gaps, such as unreliable electricity and internet access, hinder AI deployment in rural areas where it is most needed.

Furthermore, the regulatory and ethical frameworks for AI use are still evolving. Issues such as data privacy, algorithmic bias, and unequal access to digital tools need urgent attention to avoid exacerbating existing inequalities. Investment is another hurdle. African climate-tech startups often lack access to the capital needed to scale. International climate financing tends to prioritise large-scale infrastructure projects over local tech solutions, even though the latter often offer higher impact per dollar spent.

Nevertheless, the human capital driving Africa’s AI revolution is formidable. Across the continent, AI champions are emerging from John Kamara in Kenya, who is building climate-smart startups through Adanian Labs, to the young data scientists of Data Science Nigeria, who are creating open-source solutions for environmental monitoring. Institutions like the University of Lagos, the University of Cape Town, and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences are producing a new generation of AI researchers who understand both the science of machine learning and the urgency of climate action.

Africa’s climate crisis is profound, but so is its response. With AI, the continent is not merely reacting to disasters, it is anticipating them. It is building adaptive systems that can withstand shocks, protect ecosystems, and empower communities. AI alone will not save Africa from climate change, but when combined with human creativity, indigenous knowledge, and political will, it becomes a powerful tool of resilience.

The narrative must shift. Africa is not just a victim of the climate crisis; it is a laboratory of solutions. From coding labs in Kigali to farmlands in Kano, from conservation parks in Namibia to solar grids in Uganda, African innovators are demonstrating that homegrown, tech-enabled approaches are not only possible, they are already working. The global community must take note and invest not in charity, but in partnership. The future of climate resilience is being imagined and engineered in Africa. The world would do well to follow its lead.

Prince Chukwuemeka, climate tech and data scientist at Golden Viosam, writes from Port Harcourt.

