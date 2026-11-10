AI, deepfakes threaten credible 2027 election reporting, don warns journalists

An Associate Professor in the Department of Information and Media Studies, Bayero University, Kano, Ruquayyah Yusuf Aliu, has warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies is making it increasingly difficult for the public to distinguish genuine digital content from fabricated images, videos and misleading information.

She urged journalists to strengthen investigative reporting, fact-checking and accountability journalism ahead of the 2027 general elections to curb the spread of misinformation and disinformation in Nigeria.

Aliu made the call alongside Olusola Oludiran, a fact-checker and reporter with Nigeria Democratic Report, the media arm of the International Press Centre (IPC), during a media training programme organised to equip journalists with the skills required for accurate, in-depth and accountable election reporting.

Aliu said the training was designed to remind media practitioners of their professional responsibilities during the electoral period, particularly the importance of verifying information before publishing or disseminating it.

She explained that fact-checking would help journalists establish the authenticity of information and determine whether digital content was genuine, AI-generated or deliberately manipulated.

According to her, truth remains the foundation of journalism, adding that proper verification would strengthen public confidence in the media and protect citizens from misleading information.

“To journalists, fact-checking means ensuring that everything we use is the truth and nothing but the truth. It adds to our credibility and professional calling,” she said.

Aliu urged journalists to be proactive in identifying and debunking fake news, misinformation and disinformation, particularly as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

Also speaking, Oludiran said election coverage should go beyond reporting political campaigns and the activities of politicians, stressing the need for journalists to hold political actors accountable.

He noted that the information space was increasingly becoming saturated with conflicting narratives, false claims and manipulated content, making it difficult for citizens to determine which information to trust.

Oludiran warned that the growing sophistication of AI-generated materials, including deepfake videos, manipulated images and misleading audiovisual content, posed a serious threat to credible election reporting.

Oludiran further disclosed that the training was part of a series of capacity-building programmes being organised across the country to prepare journalists for the challenges posed by emerging technologies and information disorder.

According to him, the rapid advancement of technology requires journalists to continuously update their professional skills to avoid being overtaken by increasingly sophisticated digital misinformation.

Earlier, Mr Abiodun Adeleke, IT and Social Media Officer of the IPC, who delivered the welcome remarks on behalf of the Executive Director, Dr Lanre Arogundade, said the engagement was organised by the IPC under Component 4 (Support to Media) of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN III) Programme.

Adeleke said the approaching 2027 general elections provided an opportunity for media organisations to reflect on their responsibilities and strengthen their capacity to provide citizens with credible, balanced, inclusive and public-interest information.

He noted that elections went beyond political campaigns, rallies, candidates and the announcement of results, stressing that they also involved citizens’ aspirations, concerns and expectations of leadership.

He warned that sensationalism, unverified claims, inflammatory rhetoric and the unchecked spread of misinformation and disinformation could undermine public confidence, deepen social divisions and weaken democratic institutions.

He therefore advocated a shift from event-driven electoral coverage to more substantive, issue-based and citizen-centred journalism.

Adeleke challenged journalists to examine whether their reports adequately addressed issues affecting Nigerians, including the economy, education, healthcare, security, employment and infrastructure.

He also stressed the need for media organisations to give greater attention to women, young people, persons with disabilities and other underrepresented groups in electoral reporting.

He maintained that fact-checking and verification should be integral to responsible electoral journalism rather than optional additions to professional practice.

Adeleke said the success of the engagement should be measured not only by the quality of discussions but also by the stories published, claims verified, citizens’ concerns amplified and professional standards upheld ahead of the elections.

He appreciated the Kano State Council of the NUJ for supporting the organisation of the engagement, as well as the resource persons for accepting to lead the deliberations.