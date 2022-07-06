Ahmed Musa commended for humanitarian activities through football

Skipper of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa has been described as a philanthropist who is using his fame to impact on the lives of ordinary people in Nigeria positively.

One of the admirers of the Nigeria’s most capped National player, Haruna Adamu Doctor in a press release he made available to Sports Writers in Bauchi stated that Ahmed Musa has proved beyond oratory speeches that ego is never a way of life as he is one and only successful Nigerian footballers alive that has put smiles to hundreds of Nigerians, his immediate community, ex-footballers, widows, young men and women, his mentor (coach bros) and host of others.

According to him, “Ahmed Musa is second to none compared to his contemporaries and his name is currently the tune of many young aspiring Nigerians beyond the football constituency for his outstanding sacrifices and contributions towards lifting hundreds if not thousands out of poverty. History will be kind to him and posterity will judge him well for remembering those that he left behind.”

Haruna Adamu Doctor who is an Ex-Aminci and Bokkos United footballer recounted that Ahmed Musa donated the sum of N2 million to support 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, Kingsley Obiekwu who was reported to be working as a driver in Enugu.

He also built a multi-million naira Sports complex centre in Kaduna State with a world-class training facilities such as football pitches, tennis court, an Olympics swimming, a hall for indoor sports, restaurant, car lots and offices which created a thousands of employment to the Nigerian teeming youths.

He added that similar facilities known as Ahmed Musa sport centre was built in Kano to train more youths in various sporting activities just as he also sponsored 100 students in Kano to get university degrees from a private university.

Haruna Adamu stated that, “his name has been in the air recently when he distributed a whopping sum of N100 million to widows in Jos, Plateau State as a cash flow to run businesses of different kind in order to improve their living standard.”

He concluded stating that, “The young Ahmed Musa is today an inspiration to many having succeeded in his career of football as has made million of dollars to his account.”

