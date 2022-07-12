Ahmed Musa blasts Nigerian politicians for sending their children to school abroad amid ASUU strike

Nigerian footballer and Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has called out Nigerian politicians for sending their children to school abroad while the government-owned Universities remained shut down for months due to the prolonged ASUU strike.

The Fatih Karagümrük SK star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to question politicians who send their wards to study abroad without feeling remorseful.

The Super Eagles star accused Nigerian politicians of running an education system they don’t believe in and asked if there is any leader from foreign countries whose children schools in Nigeria.

“To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools, and posting online while ASUU is on strike? Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You’re running a system that you don’t even believe in. Show me one oyinbo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. E no dey touch una? And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una”.