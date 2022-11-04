Ahmadiyya’s ‘National Exhibition’ opens tomorrow in Ibadan

THE National Exhibition of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria will open tomorrow at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan.

At a press conference held via Zoom on Wednesday, the amir of the jama’at, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Alatoye, said the exhibition, among other objectives, was aimed at presenting the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at and its organs to the public with a view to exploring ways of fostering harmonious relationship with various organisations, religious and non-religious.

He said: “With the huge sense of preserving history, the Majlis Ansarullah Ahmadiyya Nigeria presents to the public an Exhibition titled ‘National Exhibition 2022’. The theme of the programme is ‘Islam-ul-Ahmadiyya in Prints and Visuals’.

“This exhibition programme is a brief introduction to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in Nigeria. Ahmadiyya was established in Nigeria in 1916. Though its 106 years of establishment, the Ahmadiyya Jama’at has spearheaded very important interventions, from pioneering education and providing health services to establishing the first Muslim newspaper in the whole of West Africa.

“Items on display will include the Holy Qur’an in various languages of the world, history of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in Nigeria, the auxiliary organs of the Jama’at, the Jama’at’s interventions in education, health and other charitable endeavours, the Muslim Television Ahmadiyya, mosques and other publications by the Jama’at and the last addition and the Minaret International University. The Jamaat is blessed with eminent personalities who have been part of the history of Ahmadiyya in Nigeria.

“We hope that with this exhibition, you will come to learn more about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, interact with the various scholars on hand and ask as much questions as you wish.”

According to Alatoye, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a universal revivalist Islamic group founded in the year 1889 by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad who was commissioned by Allah to redirect the focus of the world to the true and central purpose of creation, that is, to worship God and to discharge the rights of the creations of God to them.

He said: “Ahmadis all over the world subscribe to 10 principal conditions of bait, which encompasses the beliefs, principles and ethics of Islam. These conditions centre on upholding the unity of Allah and conduction of our affairs with the fear of Allah.”

“It requires upholding the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) as the Khataman Nabiyy or the seal of all prophets and upholding the Sunnat of the Holy Prophet (saw). It requires upholding the five pillars or Islam, six articles of faith and doing good always. We are united under the hands of a global leader and Khalifa, Hazrat Mirza masroor Ahmad who is the fifth Khalifa of the Promised Messiah and Imam Mahdi (as).

“In addition to our pristine practice of our Islam in line with the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and Sunna of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw), we carry out humanitarian activities, including knowledge for all, health for all, eye care, water for all, recovery from disaster, food for all, community services, orphanage care and support for internally displaced persons.”

Making a clarification on the timing of the publication of Holy Quran in Igbo Language, he said: “As a matter of fact, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria first published the first copy of the Holy Quran 1989. The second publication, through the efforts of Shaykh Chukwuemeka, was launched on 1 July, 2022 (which was mistakenly believed to be the first Koran Nso).

“The Yoruba translation, Alukuraani Mímó, was partly published in 1957 while the full text was published in 1976 and Igbo translation (Koran Nso, 1989). The Hausa translation (Al-Kurani Mai Tsarki) was completed and first published in 1992, coming after Shaykh Gumi’s translation which was published in 1979 in Lebanon. Works on Etsako language (spoken in Edo State of Nigeria) and a few other Nigerian languages are ongoing.”