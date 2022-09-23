Ahmadiyya urges active women’s participation in 2023 polls

THE women’s auxiliary organisation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Lajna Imaillah (Women Servants of Allah), has called on Nigerian women to participate actively in the 2023 general election.

This call was contained in a communique after the group’s 43rd annual convention held between Friday, 9, and Sunday, 11 September, at the Orita Bashorun area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the communique signed by the group’s sadr (national president), Hajiya Taopheeqah Fagbolade, with the theme ‘National Building and Women of Faith’, the convention recognised the role of women as role models in all aspects of human endeavours, saying they stabilise the home and the nation.

The group described women of various faiths as constituting an indispensible force in nation building, saying they have, over time, been instrumental in the development of Nigeria.

The primary duties of women, it said, include raising the standards of the society by setting high standards for the younger generation to learn from and to unlock a spiritual revolution.

The Ahmadiyya women stated that with the coming of the 2023 elections, women must occupy strategic positions in choosing the nation’s leaders and then urged Nigerian women to collect their voter’s cards and participate actively in the forthcoming general election.

They admonished women not to confine themselves to the corners of their homes or engage in unprofitable acts but be role models like the women around Prophet Muhammad.

As the first teachers of children, the group said women should make the education and training of their kids a priority and build a strong foundation for their homes as a way of building a strong and virile nation.

At the convention, the group awarded prizes/plaques for outstanding professional achievements and academic excellence and implored members, especially the younger generation, to be distinct and always strive for excellence.

It expressed appreciation to the government and people of Oyo State for the warm hosting and prayed for peace to reign in the nation.

Highpoints of the three-day gathering were Qur’an and speech competitions, deliberations on issues bordering on national development and inter-faith harmony, medical outreach and visits to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) orphanage, the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) and the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland for royal blessings.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE