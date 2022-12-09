Ahmadiyya Muslim youth group donates books to UI library

AHMADIYYA Muslim youths under the aegis of Majlis Khuddam Ahmadiyya from the Ibadan District, last week, donated books to the Kenneth Dike Library of the University of Ibadan.

The team which made the presentation of the books to the acting director of the library, Mr C.O. Ola, was led by the district head, Mr Qazeem Adisa. Other members of the team were the missionary assigned to Ibadan circuit, Mr Jamiu Shittu, Mr Habeeb Oladejo, Mr Ghaniy Adenekan and Mr Habeebullah Adedeji, as well as Mr Ridwanullah Shittu and Miss HibaturRahmon Abdullah, both students of the University of Ibadan.

Majlis Khuddam Ahmadiyya carries out a wide range of activities in the service of humanity, including quarterly blood donation to save lives, tree planting meant to keep society conducive and habitable and tabligh, which is done to disabuse the people of misconceptions about Islam.

The team leader, Mr Qazeem Adisa, said the group saw the need to donate the books to the library since it is a place where people go to seek knowledge about knotty issues in society.

The missionary, Mr Jamiu Shittu, identified the 11 books that were donated as five volumes of ‘English Commentary of the Holy Quran’; ‘World Crises and the Pathway to Peace’; ‘Islam’s Response to Contemporary Issues’; ‘Invitation to Ahmadiyya’; ‘Our God’; ‘Absolute Justice, Kindness and Kinship’; ‘Introduction to the Study of Holy Qur’an’; ‘Philosophy of the Teaching of Islam’; ‘Jesus in India’; ‘Selections from the Writings of the Promised Messiah and ‘Tadkhirah’.

The acting director of the library, Mr C.O. Ola, commended Majlis Khuddam Ahmadiyya for considering the library for the donation and promised that visitors to the library will be allowed access to the books.

He also praised the Ahmadiyya youth for their other activities and for their efforts at sustaining peace in society.