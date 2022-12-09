Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria holds 68th annual Islamic conference

THE Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria will hold its 68th annual Islamic conference, Jalsa Salana, between Friday, 23 December and Sunday, 25 December at the Ahmadiyya Missionary Training Centre, Owode, Ilaro, Ogun State.

A statement signed by the jama’at publicity secretary in the country, Dr Qasim Akinreti, said the three-day event under the guidance of the world head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat, Masroor Ahmad, will be chaired by the amir (head) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul Azeez Alatoye.

According to the statement, five lectures are slated for the event, where there will also be presentation of awards to Ahmadiyya Muslims who distinguished themselves in academics in the last three years from various institutions of higher learning at home and abroad.

It also said special prayers will be held for the success of the forthcoming elections in the country.