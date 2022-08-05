Ahmadiyya Muslim community begins world conference today in UK

THE 2022 annual Islamic conference (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, United Kingdom, begins today in Islamabad, Alton, United Kingdom. The conference ends on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19 constraints, the event is not open to external guests across the world except selected leaders of the Ahmadiyya community and those living in the UK.

The Amir (National Head), Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Alatoye, is among the special dignitaries attending the conference in London, according to a statement by the head of the jama’at’s media team, Dr Qasim Akinreti.

However, the statement said, members of the public could join live proceedings of the programme which can be watched in various homes and Ahmadiyya mosques across the world via the community’s satellite television channel, the Muslim Television Ahmadiyya (MTA International).

It said Murhi International Television (Mitv) and Gaskiya Cable TV would join 20 other television channels across Africa to broadcast the conference live for three days.

In Nigeria, the Ahmadiyya headquarters’ central mosque in Ojokoro, Lagos and others across the country will also host members and guests for the three-day proceedings, the statement said.

According to the founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, the primary purpose of the Islamic convention, which commenced in 1891 in Qadian, India, but is now spread across the world, is to enable every sincere individual to personally experience religious benefits, enhance their knowledge, promote mutual understanding and strengthen fraternal ties within the Islamic community.

He said the gathering “is not an ordinary human assembly but a phenomenon that is based purely on the Divine Help for the propagation of Islam.”

High points of the gathering are addresses to be delivered by current and fifth world leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, goodwill messages from world leaders, scholars, guests for three days and the global acceptance of new members and renewal of commitment to Islam and the Ahmadiyya community – the Global Bai’at – that will be performed by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad on Sunday.

Other soul-inspiring topical issues in Islam and the global progress report of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will also feature during the conference.

The statement said the live streaming of the conference proceedings could also be watched or followed on social media platforms like www.alislam.org, www.mta.tv/africa, www.youtube.com/africa, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“You can listen to online radio proceedings via www.voiceofislam.org,” it added,