AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria has disclosed that it will commemorate International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) 2023 with the “Amplify Her Voice” campaign, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and Waru community in Abuja FCT on October 11, 2023, to highlight the unique challenges girls and young women face in their daily lives.

Under the theme, “Amplify Her Voice,” the event aims to empower girls to take control of their lives and health and urge government leaders to promote programs and policies that create equality for young women and girls.

Advocates will address menstrual health management, age-appropriate comprehensive sexual education, and reinforce the importance of girls staying in school, avoiding unplanned pregnancy, building life skills, and other vital issues affecting their health.

AHF Nigeria’s “Amplify Her Voice” event will include a lecture and interactive conversation about how young girls and boys can best guarantee their wellbeing through responsible behaviors, building leadership and life skills and strategies to staying focused on life goals.

Participating schools shall converge at Community Secondary School, Aka, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, where government officials, head of agencies and the media shall be present in commemorating the 2023 IDGC.

Also in Abuja, AHF Nigeria Girls Act, in collaboration with the Waru advocacy club shall converge at Victory of God International School, with Waru-based out-of-school girls and students from adjoining schools to commemorate the IDGC.

At both events, in Uyo and Waru, AHF Nigeria shall distribute free sanitary pads to girls as is our culture to promote safer menstrual health management and reinforce the advocacy for improved access to sanitary pads for girls, especially those from indigent homes.

‘’AHF’s consistency in commemorating the IDGC is predicated upon the need to bring awareness to the challenges young women and girls face, including unequal access to employment and education opportunities, as well as increased barriers to healthcare compared to their male counterparts’’ said Dr Echey Ijezie, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director.

Observed annually on October 11, the International Day of the Girl Child celebrates girls and allows advocates to draw attention to the many challenges the girl child must overcome – girls and young women worldwide account for over 50% of all people living with HIV.

They are also among the more than 500 million people enduring period poverty, including harmful stigma and inadequate access to hygiene products and proper facilities that hinder their success.

To promote girls’ health and well-being in countries where AHF works, it launched the successful Girls Act program in Africa in 2016, since expanding to nearly 40 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America and the Caribbean region.

