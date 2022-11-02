Ahead of 2023 elections, lamentations of Bayelsa voters

As the people of Bayelsa State battle to regain themselves after flooding that submerged many communities, prospective voters are worried about the possibility of exercising their sovereign right at the 2023 elections following the loss of their voter cards, writes SOJI AJIBOLA.

FOR the voting population of Bayelsa State, this is indeed not the best of times. The people are counting their loss to the flood that ravaged and indeed submerged most communities in the South-South state. Like most of their counterparts across the country, thee eligible citizens in the state had great expectations and high hopes as political parties, candidates and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) spade up preparations for the 2023 general election. In short, most of the major stakeholders hit the ground running as soon as the INEC cleared the way for candidates to embark on electioneering. Sadly, their enthusiasm has been short-lived due to the disaster occasioned by flooding with hundreds of thousands of the people displaced from their homes and deprived of means of livelihood.

The seething anger of the citizens about their predicament is also evident in another form. It is the seeming uncertainty surrounding their rights to vote at the general election. Many people are believed to have lost their voter cards to the flood. Coupled with this is what they described as the process that would be required to address the problem by iNEC given the fact that there are less than four months to the general election. Nonetheless, the commission is yet to speak on the issue even though there are well-defined rules on INEC statute and the Electoral Act on the loss or otherwise of permanent voter cards.

Already, it is evident that the conduct of the elections is likely to suffer a setback in Bayelsa. Candidates and political parties have suspended campaign as a result of flooding that has rendered people homeless across the eight constitutionally recognized local government areas in the state. They lost their PVCs and with over 1.7 million population, according to the last population exercise in the country, non-eligibility of people from the affected areas may take its toll on the chances of the preferred candidates.Most of the communities are no longer accessible, as flooding has taken over the roads, forcing the dwellers to rely on local boats.

While some politicians see the flooding as a serious setback for electioneering, others, however, are literally taking advantage of the situation. They see it as an opportunities to penetrate the hearts of the local dwellers through the distribution of palliatives, including foodstuffs, cash and other valuables. The distribution of palliatives have become a subtle campaign strategy, despite the proclamation that electioneering had been put on hold by the parties and their candidates.

A House of Representatives’ candidate under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Daniel Iworiso Markson decried the devastating effect of the flooding on the people of the state, and, therefore, called for active collaboration of the State House of Assembly to bring succor to the citizens. He said the funds made available by the state government are grossly inadequate to cater for the feeding, medical support and general welfare of vicitms of the flood, particularly those around the Ayama axis like Otuokpoti community and other riverine communities Iworiso-Markson in a statement released in Yenagoa, lamented that by the sharing formula, most households cannot sustain themselves with the funds beyond a day or two, insisting that more money should be made available to the victims.

The former Commissioner equally called on other agencies of the federal government, multinational companies operating in the state, privileged individuals as well as organizations to see the current issue as a great humanitarian crisis and show support. He said: “No one is in doubt about the kind of crisis we have now as a result of the flood. This is the time the governor needs to approach the state house of assembly and ask for their permission to raise and spend more money on the victims. This has become inevitable because the affected communities need more money and I urge the governor to step up the flood relief funds because the one released recently is grossly inadequate. It is barely enough to sustain a family for more than two days and our people are suffering. They are devastated! The government should also focus on the health needs of the people. I am afraid that the flood may lead to serious health crisis and this can be avoided if tackled now. I am also appealing to donor agencies, the federal government and individuals who have the capacity to compliment the efforts of the state government”.

Also, House of Assembly candidate, Sagbama Constituency 3, Honourable Ebizi Ndiomu Brown said she had reached out to at least 16 communities from her constituency.Ndiomu Brown noted that Bayelsans never had this kind of experience since the state was created in 1996. She stated that 2022 flooding has recorded many deaths including that of a 31 year old promising footballer who lost his life while trying to save the lives of others in Yenagoa local government area.She added that many people have been rendered homeless while properties worth millions of naira have been lost to flooding.

Mrs Ndiomu-Brown who commended the efforts of the Governor Douye Diri led Prosperity Administration, especially the setting up of the Internal Displaced Persons camps in all the local government areas to cater for the needs of the victims called for the supports of other well-meaning people in the country. She, also called for the support of the Federal government and its relevant agencies including NEMA, as well as the Multinational Companies with operationàl base in the affected Bayelsa communities and the private sector.She assured the victims, especially of her continuous support in ameliorating their sufferings.According to her, I have reached out to the 16 communities in Sagbama constituency 3. I have given out footstuffs and other items.I will still do more. The victims, irrespective of their political affliations are our brothers and sisters. This is not the time to play politics, rather it is time for us to put aside our political differences by assisting our brothers and sisters who are in dire need.

Also, the immediate past Commissioner for Education and chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic. Party (PDP) Honourable Jonathan Robinson Obuebite said this was not the right time for politicking. He wondered: “How do you campaign to the people whose houses have been submerged by waters and somebody who has lost his means of livelihood to flooding? On my part, I decided to cancel my birthday celebration and used the period to pray for the victims including myself.This is not a period for merry-making given the devastating effect of the flood on the people of the state.

This period, according to him, calls for sober reflection, adding that the entire state had been submerged by water. We have lost promising souls. People have lost their means of livelihood. Many landlords have been turned into refugees at the Internally displaced person camps located across the state by the Governor Douye Diri-led Prosperity administration. There is a need to empathise with the victims because we have our friends and relations among them. Throwing birthday parties during this period is like mocking the victims.

A former Chief Whip also used the occasion to thank the Governor for the cash and relief materials he sent to Okoroma and Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government Area. He added that what was needed most during this period was “prayers and support for our people and we have done that.”

Also, he called for the active involvement of the state House of Assembly in raising special funds to mitigate the effects of flooding. He noted: “Our dear state, in the past one and half months, has been on the news over the recent flooding that has affected virtually all the communities in all eight local government areas. People have lost their relations and their means of livelihood. Landlords have been forced to relocate to the Internally Displaced Person Camps put in place at different locations by the Bayelsa State Government.For me, it’s not a time to trade blame, rather it is time to join hands with the government to mitigate the effects of the ravaging flood on the people of the state.I want to most sincerely commend Governor Diri for his efforts in mitigating the pains and suffering of all residents in Bayelsa State. The state government cannot do it all alone. There is a need for collaboration with relevant stakeholders, especially Multinational Companies operating in Bayelsa State.It is time for them to give back to their host communities that have been ravaged by flood. It is time for the host communities to feel the impact of their Corporate Social Responsibilities.The Multinational Companies must work in collaboration with the Special Committees on Flooding set up by Governor Douye Diri.

“Also, in an emergency like this, especially when the state is experiencing a natural disaster, the governor has the constitutional backing to raise a special flood intervention fund with the approval of the State House of Assembly.Governor Diri should forward a letter to this effect to the State House of Assembly to convey a Special sitting. The issue will be treated as a Matter of Urgent Public Importance. We need to salvage the situation and give hope to our people. I wish to plead with all tiers of government and let them see the reason for the construction of dams that will absorb water from the neighbouring countries, especially Cameroun. Also, there is a need for proper planning of towns and cities across the state.I call on our traditional rulers to enlighten their communities on the need to keep the waterways free from blockage etc.It is a gory tale as victims watch helplessly seeing their properties being washed away by the flood. On my part, I have been reaching out to people. It is not something that needs publicity. It is such a help rendered with tears, pains and agony. Nobody prays for it. It is better imagined than experienced. It is now time for us as Bayelsans to put aside political sentiment, and differences and rise to the occasion. We are all one. Let us be our brother’s keepers.”

Meanwhile, the governor, Senator Diri has suspended political activity in the state by concentrating on the management of the flooding. Diri, who is a member of the PDP presidential campaign team is yet to attend any of its meeting.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Dan Alabra stated that since the inauguration of the campaign committee, his boss had not travelled out of Yenagoa. “The challenges are enormous. The entire state is under water and you are talking about political campaign. The responsibility rests solely on the shoulder of the governor. Members of other registered parties are feeling unconcerned in the management of flooding. Palliatives are not coming from any other source, except from the government,” he said.

However, one of the affected victims from Yenagoa local government said he is not sure whether half of the registered voters would vote in 2023. His argument was that their PVCs had been swept away alongside other properties by flood. “We can only exercise our voting right if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has another plan for the victims of flooding nationwide,” he said.