Ahead 2027 Elections:In which direction are Nigerian youths heading?

In 2023, millions of young Nigerians rallied behind Peter Obi and the Obidient movement, shaking the political establishment but falling short of victory. With the economy still biting, insecurity largely unresolved, and Obi’s political platform uncertain, PHILIP IBITOYE examines whether youths will coalesce around him again or splinter across parties in 2027.

The Obidient wave of 2023 showed the force of Nigeria’s youths; the 2027 general election will reveal whether that force was a spark or the start of a fire. For a brief moment, young Nigerians dominated the political stage, harnessing anger at a stagnant system that they said was not working for them and turning it into a nationwide movement. They were loud, visible, and unrelenting, rallying behind Peter Obi as the face of their frustration and their hope. Despite sceptics describing the movement as a social media force, their energy shook the establishment, won cities and media attention, and forced the old parties to take notice.

But it did not produce the ultimate prize: power. Obi’s Labour Party (LP) lacked the grassroots agents, state structures, and hardened ward networks that still determine victory in Nigeria’s elections. In the end, the youth vote changed the story of 2023 but not its outcome. With about 18 months until the 2027 polls, the former Anambra governor is back to eyeing the office of president, but it is currently unclear on which platform he will run for the position. While Obi attended the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which was billed as the mega coalition of opposition leaders, he has yet to join the party. The ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may be complicating his decision-making. Despite Obi’s pledge to serve only one term in office if granted the ADC ticket, there has been no indication that the party is ready to hand out its presidential ticket.

Also, his current party, LP, is divided, with one faction saying he would not be given the presidential ticket for the 2027 election. However, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have welcomed the idea of Obi returning to the party. He quit the party in 2022 amid fears that he would lose the presidential ticket to his 2019 running mate, Atiku. In a recent interview with Sunday Tribune, National Vice-Chairman of the PDP South-West, Kamoru Toyese Ajisafe, said: “If Obi comes back [to the PDP], the more, the merrier.”

But the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Obi’s main supporters’ group, Tanko Yunusa, said the former Anambra governor would need time to decide whether the PDP is the ideal platform to pursue his 2027 presidential ambition. Given his one-term pledge, many party leaders from the South and North may be amenable to his candidacy. The uncertainty over Obi’s platform for 2027 has raised questions over whether he will retain the support of young people or lose it.

After the LP lost the 2023 presidential election, most autopsies blamed the defeat on the lack of a widespread grassroots structure across the country, especially in the northern part, which contributed less than 20% of Obi’s 6.1 million votes. Many calculations indicated that the LP candidate could have prevailed with the substantial youth support if he had run under the platform of either of the two major political parties — PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC). As it stands, the 2027 general election may turn out to be a four-horse race between the APC, PDP, ADC, and whichever platform Obi chooses to run under if he does not obtain either the PDP or ADC presidential ticket.

In a four-horse race, political analysts believe that Obi and his supporters may experience the same disappointment as they did in 2023 because such a dynamic would only help the incumbent, President Bola Tinubu of the APC, who won the last election with less than 37% of the vote due to a divided opposition. If the opposition does not unite in 2027 for Obi, and young people see no realistic path to victory for him, they may be discouraged from participating in the election, leaving the 2023 shocking outcome as just a spark. Yet supporters of the presidential aspirant still see a path for future progress.

Youths still disenchanted with economy

Despite questions swirling over whether young people will coalesce behind a single candidate in 2027 as they did in 2023 or splinter, the factors that led to a third-party candidate securing more than six million votes for the first time in Nigeria’s democratic history are still around. Before the 2023 polls, many young Nigerians were disenchanted by a struggling economy and insecurity. The economic hardship experienced by the youths pushed them to Obi, who preached a message of bringing prosperity and accountability to governance.

But President Tinubu, who won the election, is dealing with the same challenges as millions of Nigerians are still struggling to make ends meet. His economic reforms — subsidy removal, naira float, and other market-driven measures — have caused sharp rises in living costs, with millions struggling under inflation and insecurity. While his government insists the pain is temporary and necessary, many young Nigerians see it as evidence of elite indifference. That perception could be combustible fuel for a movement like the Obidients.

In interviews with Sunday Tribune, multiple stakeholders tamped down claims by the Tinubu administration that the economy is getting better. Chief Executive Officer of Wealthgate Advisors, Mr Biyi Adesuyi, said it would be disingenuous for anybody to begin to describe the economy as being on the right track when the average man on the street still battles with inflation and its after-effects.

Chief Economist at SPM Professionals, Dr Paul Alaje, also acknowledged that the economy is still struggling, pointing to statistics indicating that the urban poor is 75 per cent. “What this simply means is that when you put four people together, three of them are living below the poverty line, induced by inflation and other factors,” he stated.

Despite inflation easing according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week, many young Nigerians still take to social media daily to complain about grappling with the rising costs of essentials. Obi has taken advantage of the economic crisis to constantly attack President Tinubu. In a recent social media post, he blamed the president for the proposed nationwide protest of pensioners, questioning why their welfare is not taken care of amid revenue growth.

“Mr President announced that Nigeria had reached its revenue target. If that is true, then the moral question is simple: why are our senior citizens, who worked, served, and sacrificed, still owed their rightful pensions and gratuities? Revenue growth should first reflect in the lives of the people, especially those in difficult times. The excess revenue we celebrate today must not remain on paper,” he wrote.

The presidential hopeful has also constantly bashed President Tinubu for security failures, weaponising the discontent of young Nigerians with the state of the country to retain and grow his support. But questions remain about whether the worsening economic hardship will deepen youth anger and spur them to greater action or not.

Political analyst Olawale Afolabi said Obi is likely to retain the support of youths due to perceived missteps of the Tinubu administration in terms of economic conditions for young people.

“With the hunger in the country and policies that the current administration has instituted, including the new taxes expected in January 2026, many youths feel that they are not benefiting from the government and their purchasing power keeps decreasing. That means they will likely still pitch their tent with Peter Obi. I think he still retains the loyalty of the Nigerian youth compared to other major candidates,” he told Sunday Tribune.

Ethno-Religious realities and the Northern question

Any sober forecast must place ethno-religious and regional variables at the centre of the analysis. Nigerian elections remain heavily mediated by questions of identity. Obi’s popularity in 2023 did not spread across the country. Voters in the North-East and North-West – informally known as the core North – contributed only about 10% of his 6,101,533 votes. The 19 states in the North and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) jointly contributed about 2.08 million votes to Obi, a stark contrast to the more than four million people who backed him in the 17 states in the South.

The statistics show that the former Anambra governor had a major deficit in the North, contributing to his loss. Northern youths may share frustrations similar to their southern counterparts — unemployment, insecurity, economic stagnation — but northern politics is also shaped by different patronage networks, religious leaderships, and party machines, according to political analysts. They argue that breaking the North requires either a strategic alliance with influential local players or a mass grassroots penetration that few fledgling third parties can achieve in under two years.

Without northern traction, a candidacy risks remaining regionally strong but nationally short of the arithmetic needed to win. In short, it is not enough to have the support of young people from the South; any candidate with a real shot at winning must broaden their base to the North. However, there is currently no indication that Obi, who had strong support among southern youths in 2023, would add northern support in 2027 without a strong coalition force.

A statement shared by the Director of Mobilisation, Obidient Movement, Morris Monye, on behalf of the Concerned Youths of North of Nigeria for a New Nigeria on Peter Obi Mandate (CYNNPO) rejected the narrative that “the North does not trust Peter Obi.”

“The continued invocation of the so-called ‘Northern vote’ as a singular political force is, in truth, a relic of a bygone era. It fails to account for the evolving consciousness of a region no longer willing to be spoken for by a few,” the statement reads.

“In a free, fair, and institutionally impartial election—particularly one overseen without bias by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)—Mr Peter Obi stands a strong and legitimate chance of emerging victorious, propelled in large part by the voices of those long marginalised yet electorally potent.”

Obi’s popularity: Waning or waiting?

Popularity is not a permanent asset; it must be renewed through action and organisation. Since 2023, there are signs of both endurance and erosion. Some commentators and party operatives still attest to Obi’s residual pull — an argument heard even inside rival parties — yet grassroots enthusiasm has shown signs of fatigue. The initial burst of energy mellowed into disappointment for those who expected rapid institutional change or more sustained post-election leadership. Some senators and House of Representatives members who rode Obi’s popularity to victory have quit the LP.

Nevertheless, the Obidient camp sees a future where they win due to the support of young people. “The young people of this country must be galvanised. We form the key voting bloc. The future belongs to us,” Monye said, encouraging young Nigerians to remain engaged and stick with Obi. Although Afolabi raises doubts over the possibility of youths galvanising behind a single candidate, he said the former LP presidential candidate has managed to stay relevant since the last election, making it likely for him to have the support of the majority of young people in the country.

“Going by the last election and the things we’ve seen in the country, the majority of the voting youths will still stick with Obi. What he has done that other candidates since the last election have not been able to successfully do is to stay relevant in the political system,” the political analyst said.

Out of the 93 million eligible voters in the 2023 elections, 37 million were between the ages of 18 and 34. While it is not clear how many of the 37 million youths went to the polls, less than 25 million voters participated in the process, suggesting that a majority of young people did not vote in the election. As the 2027 general election approaches and INEC conducts the registration of new voters, the number of registered youth voters is expected to rise.

As of the latest update on Sunday, September 14, 2025, a total of 4,445,505 Nigerians had pre-registered online since the commencement of the voter registration exercise on August 18. The majority, 2,924,643 (65.79%), are between the ages of 18 and 34. Young people also constituted 74.15% of completed registered voters as of Friday, September 12, making them a vital bloc that may determine the winner of the forthcoming presidential election. Meanwhile, the APC is also making a play to gain widespread youth support for the re-election campaign of President Tinubu. In a social media post on Friday, the ruling party’s National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, announced that he was seeking to appoint a “Special Assistant on Propaganda Affairs” across all geo-political zones in the country. He also revealed plans to set up a “Positive Propaganda Unit” to canvass support for the president among young people. However, where the majority of them pitch their tent remains to be seen.

