Agunbiade becomes Oyo NUJ patron

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State council has appointed Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, and his wife, Chief (Mrs)Olufunke Agunbiade, as Patron and Patroness of the union.

The appointment of Agunbiade and his wife was based, amongst other things, on their philanthropic enterprises, Industry, and passion for assisting the needy.

With his investiture, Agunbiade is amongst the highfliers in the society and men of goodwill, using their hard earn wealth and goodwill in the society to support the NUJ and further the work of journalism in the country.

Speaking on the choice of Agunbiade, the chairman of Oyo NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola, said, “there is no gainsaying that we keep a tab on all our political leaders, legal luminaries captains of industries and other well-meaning Nigerians, not only to criticize them but to shower accolades on then when they perform creditably well. There is no doubt Dr Agunbiade has distinguished himself as a well-respected and erudite scholar, humanitarian, and industry captain in the Oil and gas space.

Responding, Dr Babajide Agunbiade thanked the state council of NUJ for choosing him as one of their patrons and promised his continuous support for the union.

Agunbiade’s appointment comes some months after he was honoured with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Atóbaáse of Yoruba land by the late Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

In 2021, he received the United States congressional award for his social interventions and for enriching the economic development of the city of Houston, amongst others. He is also a UN ambassador for sustainable development and the Asiwaju of Fiditi land.

Agunbiade is CEO of Alpha Energy Resources LLC and a Director at National Oilwell Varco, the world’s largest Oil and Gas equipment manufacturing company with its headquarters in Houston, Texas.

In that role, he has been involved in virtually all the shallow and deep water projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, the North Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico and has completed over 2 billion USD in offshore production projects over the last decade.

He is a Philanthropist, businessman, prolific Investor, energy consultant, and subject matter expert in Subsea Production Systems.

Agunbiade has attended and presented papers at several Conferences, Seminars, and Workshops worldwide.

Dr Againbiade and his wife are the founders of The Agunbiade foundation, Midas Global Services LLC, and have interest and ownership in several enterprises.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE