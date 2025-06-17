Agroforestry: Smallholder farmers get free tree seedlings in Kwara

About 46,550 smallholder farmers in Kwara State have received more than 1.3 million fast-growing, income-generating tree seedlings as part of efforts to enhance food security and support the Federal Government’s afforestation initiative.

Speaking at the flag-off of the free agroforestry tree distribution at Morafa Nursery, Onikpako Village via Jebba in Moro Local Government Area on Tuesday, the Team Lead of One Acre Fund Nigeria, Mr Fred Adzoyi, said some of the distributed seedlings include cashew, panseke tree, Albizia lebbeck, mango, oil palm, and citrus.

Adzoyi explained that the programme aims to position Kwara as a key player in Nigeria’s push for reforestation and rural climate resilience. He noted that the initiative aligns with both state and federal climate action priorities, particularly in food security, environmental protection, and sustainable agriculture.

By putting trees in the hands of farmers, Adzoyi said, “the organisation is transforming vulnerable communities into hubs of environmental restoration and resilience.”

“In Kwara State, the programme will see 46,550 smallholder farmers receive 1,303,400 fast-growing, income-generating tree seedlings.

“The 2025 campaign is a significant scale-up from last year’s reach. In 2024, One Acre Fund distributed 6.57 million trees to 243,465 farmers in Kwara, Niger, and Nasarawa States, including 11,150 high-value trees (HVTs) like mango, cashew, and citrus, directly benefitting over 2,600 farming families.”

He added: “The trees not only regenerate degraded land but also diversify farmer income, with long-term benefits such as fruit harvests, timber sales, and improved soil fertility.”

Defending the initiative, Mr Adzoyi warned that “Nigeria is losing its forest cover at an alarming pace of 350,000 hectares per year, a trend that threatens water sources, biodiversity, and the sustainability of the country’s food systems.”

“Smallholder farmers, who grow the bulk of Nigeria’s food, are often the hardest hit by climate shocks like flooding, desertification, and erratic rainfall.

“The One Acre Fund Trees Programme empowers these farmers to become climate defenders, offering free, climate-resilient tree seedlings, on-farm technical support, income-generation opportunities from high-value species, carbon sequestration and environmental restoration.

“These trees reduce erosion, improve farm yields, and help communities withstand the effects of a changing climate—all while unlocking new sources of revenue.”

Also speaking at the event, the Kwara State Commissioner for Environment, Hajiya Nafisat Musa Buge, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to enhancing farmers’ livelihoods and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Represented by Abdulrahman Olumo, the commissioner said the One Acre Fund initiative would not only help improve agricultural productivity but also safeguard the environment for future generations.

“Agriculture has always been the backbone of our economy. However, the challenges faced by farmers, from soil degradation to climate change, have threatened our ability to achieve sustainable agricultural growth.

“Through the One Acre Fund’s intervention, we are taking a bold step to address these challenges and empower our farmers with the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to thrive.

“Agroforestry—the practice of integrating trees into farming systems—has proven to be one of the most effective ways to increase farm productivity while preserving the environment. The economic trees we are distributing today are not only an investment in the future of our farmers but also in the future of our state and nation.

“These trees will provide diverse benefits, including improved soil fertility, enhanced water retention, better microclimates, and even additional income from timber, fruits, and other tree-based products.”

