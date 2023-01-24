Agritourism investments will drive job creation, economic growth in Ondo —Akeredolu

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has reiterated his administration’s commitment towards creating an enabling environment to encourage more private sector investments in agriculture and tourism sector to create economic development and open employment opportunities in the state.

This is just as the governor inaugurated an Agrotourism Resort centre, NIBANOLA MOTHERLAND,’ in Igbado, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state where he, said the agriculture tourism would undoubtedly inject significant cash into the local economy.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said apart from putting the state and the country on the map, the project will improve the lives of people in Ondo state, particularly in Ondo kingdom by promoting employment, tourism and generating taxes for the state government.

He said, “NIBANOLA MOTHERLAND, an agritourism centre will bring people from different parts of the world who would share their own ideas with farmers and agric researchers. This can lead to an improvement in the agric sector. Agritourism breaks cultural barriers and encourages innovation.”

“NIBANOLA MOTHERLAND is in three sections: the farm, the Resort and the Golf View Estate which is a private residential area of the facility, this is indeed World class.

“The conception and birthing of this project which is a promotion of tourism are very apt as the current state of the economy in Nigeria and the World at large has necessitated the need to look beyond oil revenue, therefore the new sources of income are tourism and agriculture.

“Our administration has made huge investment in agriculture and we are happy that our people abide with the vision and promised not to rest on our laurel.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to other illustrious sons and daughters of Ondo state to take a queue from the founders of this project to come home and invest in Ondo state. Our state remains one of the peaceful states in Nigeria and one of the most secured state.

“The level of insecurity has reduced since the establishment of Amotekun corps, there is a proper synergy between the corps and others security agencies in the state.”

He commended the founders of the resort centre, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye and his wife, Prof Olufunke Adeyeye for their patriotism, and called on citizens of the state to show interest in the development of the state by coming home to invest.





Akeredolu said, the state is proud of the accomplishments of the promoters of the resort centre, noting that the center, if properly utilized, tourism and agriculture could provide significant wealth for the state and the country.

The founder of the resort, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, said ‘NIBANOLA MOTHERLAND’ which sit on over 35 Hectares of land started “as a vision and come to fruition through commitment, steadfastness and the grace of God.”

According to him, the project which is multi-purpose is expected to boost the tourism and agriculture sector and provide employment for hundreds of people in the state

He said “in the farm, we have a poultry with over 60 thousands layers and we produced well over two thousands creates of eggs everyday.

“The natural resources present here can be earnest together as a major tourism potential for Ondo kingdom and we have government approved master plan that covers our estate alongside with CofO that covers the entire property.”

The Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo said “we are truly proud of you and you’re one of the proud sons of Ondo kingdom. The farm will go a long way to provide employment for our teeming youths in the state.”

