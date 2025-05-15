Agriculture key to achieving food security — Remi Tinubu

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday, reaffirmed the vital role of agriculture in achieving food security, creating employment, and fostering economic growth.

She made this assertion during the distribution of agricultural inputs and financial grants to 400 farmers under the Renewed Hope Initiative’s Agricultural Support Programme, held in collaboration with the You Matter Charity Foundation, at the Events Centre in Asaba.

Represented by the wife of the Delta State Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, Mrs Tinubu expressed satisfaction at the growing participation of women, secondary school students, youths, and cooperative groups in farming activities.

She emphasised that “gardening, a time-honoured tradition, sustained our forefathers and can still benefit families today.”

Highlighting the ‘Every Home a Garden’ initiative, she said it promotes home gardening as a practical measure to ease economic pressure on families.

“The beauty of it is that it’s not limited by gender or age. Growing your food helps promote healthier eating, improves your diet, and provides fresh, nutritious produce,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu further remarked: “You will agree with me that it is possible for us to grow our own food. The earth is blessed for our sake—when you plant, it germinates and yields a great harvest.

“The essence of this initiative is to bring us back on track and increase food production across the nation. This is about feeding your family and sharing with your neighbours.”

She announced that four categories of beneficiaries—women, youths, secondary school students, and farming groups—were selected to receive assorted farming tools and seedlings.

“I hope this gesture encourages you. I urge you to give your best as you return to your farms daily.

“I have my garden behind my house, and soon I will begin harvesting corn, vegetables, and other crops. On a lighter note, I am happy to share with you.

“For those who haven’t started, please give it some thought. Let’s join hands to grow more food and move from scarcity to abundance,” she added.

In her welcome address, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori, represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Catherine Onyeme, said the event was aimed at empowering student farmers, women, youths, and cooperative groups in Delta State.

“Today’s event reflects our unwavering commitment to equipping farmers with the tools and financial support they need to thrive.

Through the Agricultural Support Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, led by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, we reaffirm our dedication to strengthening agriculture as a key driver of economic growth,” she stated.

While acknowledging that farmers constitute a large segment of the population, she noted they often grapple with challenges such as limited access to resources, funding, and modern agricultural techniques.

“Empowering farmers is not merely an intervention—it is a necessity. It restores hope, promotes food security, boosts household income, and positions farming as a viable and transformational enterprise,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to Mrs Tinubu for her visionary leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Initiative, and urged beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity.

Deaconess Oborevwori added: “Let this support be a stepping stone to greater achievements—improving food productivity, creating employment opportunities, and advancing the broader vision of prosperity for Delta State and Nigeria.

To all stakeholders here today, let us continue to build a Delta State and a Nigeria where agriculture thrives, women are empowered, and prosperity is attainable for all.”

Also speaking at the event, the Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Val Arenyeka, stressed the indispensable role of farmers in achieving food security, stating that without farmers, there would be no food. He urged the people to embrace agriculture as a means to ensure food sufficiency.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Harry Triakriowei, commended Mrs Tinubu for including Delta youths in the Renewed Hope Initiative, which seeks to enhance food security and boost income through agriculture.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

