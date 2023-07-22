The member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency in Bauchi state, Hon Mansur Manu Soro has declared that intervention in the agricultural sector is key to food production and security.

The Federal Lawmaker made the assertion when he flagged off distribution of 2,500 bags of assorted fertilizer to farmers in his Federal Constituency considering the high cost of the commodity in the market.

Speaking during the distribution held in Sade town, Darazo Local Government, Mansur Manu Soro explained that the fertilizer are given out free of charge to the people, particularly the peasants among them who cannot afford to buy the commodity.

He added that a Standing Committee is currently going from ward to ward to ensure that all the selected beneficiaries from the 22 Electoral Wards in the Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency received the commodity.

The lawmaker further said that the intervention is aimed at supporting food production and economic development adding that Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency is rural constituency where 95 percent of its population are farmers.

According to him, “It becomes imperative upon us to take deliberate steps to intervene in this most critical sector of the economy.”

Manu Soro noted that the intervention would be a continuous process because his constituents were predominantly farmers in agrarian community which deserve support to boost food production not only in the area but the country at large.

“We started this intervention in 2021 with the provision of tractor, 2,500 bags of fertiliser, 1,000 pumping machines and spraying machines.

“We have subsequently done it in 2022 and current year 2023. Insha Allah we shall do it again, perhaps in a very bigger way, in 2024. it has become incumbent upon us to sustain this,” he said.

In his remarks, District Head of Sade, Malam Musa Isah Ibrahim described the gesture as timely and crutial, particularly with the current austere economic hardship associated with the hike of pump price of fuel that placed ordinary people in a difficult condition which prevent many farmers the opportunity to buy the fertilizer in the market.

The traditional ruler thanked the lawmaker for the intervention and other continued support to the people in his domain, adding that the free fertilizer is a saving grace not only to the farmers but also to the 25 village heads under the district that benefited from the gesture.





Beneficiaries of the free fertilizer include farmers drawn from traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youth groups, road transport workers and motorcycle groups as well as politicians.

