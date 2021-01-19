Agric ministry, stakeholders meet to end hunger by 2025

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with Stakeholders and Development partners had convened a meeting to dialogue on the Nigeria Agriculture sector performance with a view to developing policies and programmes that will speed up the achievement of the Malabo commitments and National goals.

The 2-day workshop on “National Dialogue on the Performance of Nigeria at the Second Biennial Review on the Implementation of Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and Validation of 2019 Agricultural Joint Sector Review Report was held at the Reiz Continental Hotel, Abuja.

Speaking at the opening session, the Permanent Secretary, FMARD. Mr Ernest Umakhihe, represented by the Director , Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA), Mrs Karima Babaginda, said “the meeting was key in identifying data gaps and possible sources for the next Biennial Review process as well as identify areas for preparation of policy brief for articulation of projects and programmes towards enhancing the process of attaining the Malabo commitments”.

He highlighted that “the Ministry is at the verge of completing the articulation of another four year policy framework tagged National Agriculture Technology and Innovation Plan (NATIP 2021-2024) to serve as guide for the operation of agricultural projects and programmes in the country”.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated the administration’s commitment and passion “to develop the agricultural sector in its drive to diversify the nation’s economy. To achieved the desired result, the sector is charged in addition to its mandate to deliver on 16 Ministerial Priority Deliverables by 2023”.

He further said that the Ministerial Priority Deliverables are to “ensure close collaboration with the states to build rural infrastructure, land clearing and development, scale- up production of livestock, fisheries and priority commodities, implement Rural and Livestock Transformation Plan”.

Others are to “train and Deploy 75,000 Agriculture Extension Workers, implement Livelihood Improvement and Family Enterprises, Establish Agri- Industrial Estates, Reposition and Restructure Agricultural Research Institutes and Colleges, Enhance National Food Reserve Stock and recapitalization of Bank of Agriculture for effective service delivery in the country”.

Umakhihe disclosed that the ministry has taken a bold step in articulating an instrument tagged National Agricultural Data Management Information System (NADMIS) to facilitate data collection, analysis, harmonization and storage for overall planning, monitoring and evaluation on initiatives, programmes ad projects at global, continental, regional and national level.

In her presentation of the Bienniel Review (Continental and Regional lessons, from the region and other countries), Mrs Fatmata Seiwoh of ECOWAS, reviewed the performance of the African Union member countries at the continental and regional level.

She submitted that many of the countries were yet to be on track with the 7 point commitments under the CAADP Framework endorsed by the African Heads of States at the AU Summit in Equatorial Guinea in 2014.

The Malabo declarations expected to be achieved by 2025 include: Recommitment to the principles and Values of the CAADP process, commitment to enhancing Investment Finance in Agriculture and Ending Hunger in Africa in 2025. Others are;

Others are halving poverty by the year 2025 through inclusive growth, boostingIntra-African Trade in Agricultural commodities and services, enhance resilience of livelihoods and commitment to mutual Accountability to Actions and Results.

