Agric ministry provides mini-water treatment plant for Ibadan community

AS part of moves by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to ensure healthy living of Nigerians and promote agricultural activities, a mini-water treatment plant has been inaugurated and handed over to the people of Adeoje-Kuola community in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held recently, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, represented by the South-West Zonal Director of the minsitry, Mrs Oguntuyi-Abimbola Omolara Folashade, noted that the importance of the water treatment plant cannot be overemphasised.

“Water is one basic necessity of life that we cannot do without and so the provision of clean and potable water for our use is very important. It is envisaged that this safe drinking water will ensure healthy living and promote agricultural activities and value addition to our farm produce and can now be guaranteed with the availability of water.”

The minister further noted that the project is one of those being executed in different parts of the country by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as a solution to the water shortage challenges facing most of Nigerian communities.

Abubakar, therefore, called on the benefiting communities to liase with the local governemnt, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the area of proper maintenance and provision of adequate security to avoid vandalisation of the facility.

While expressing appreciation on behalf of the community, Pastor Anthony Ebuka, said:”We really thank God for this project, we thank God in the area of its completion because government is renowned for abandoned projects. But when it comes to this project, it was done perfectly and completed at the exact expiration of the date which was given for completion. We give kudos to the Federal Government for this while we assure of proper maintenance and adequate security of the facility.”