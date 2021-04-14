Agric loans: Kebbi begins training of 10,000 applicants

Kebbi State government commences training for 10,000 indigenes of the state who will benefit from an agricultural loan under the Nigeria Incentives Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIASRAL) Microfinance Bank.

The training programme which takes off today are designated at six different centres across the state has Mallpai Foundation Birnin-Kebbi, Adamu Augie College of Education Arugungu and College of Health Sciences and Technology, Jega.

Others are, Kebbi State Polytechnic Dakingari, College of Advance Studies Yauri and the University of Agriculture Zuru.

Secretary to the state government, Babale Umar Yauri, while briefing newsmen in his office disclosed that the state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved Moure Consultant Ltd. and Mallipai foundation to train the 10,000 beneficiaries in the government effects to attain economic prosperity and wealth creation for the people of the state.

In his speech, the State Commissioner for Information Communication Technology (ICT), Abdullahi Magoro, explained that beneficiaries could access the loan up to N10 million at a five per cent interest rate repayable in seven years.

