Agriculture expert Dr Foluke Eunice Shola-Ojo has admonished Nigerian youths and upcoming scientists to be more involved in research as a form of skill acquisition to improve livelihood.

Speaking at the first international symposium on Biotechnology and Molecular Science organized by the Biotechnology and Molecular Science committee of the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin, chairman of the local organizing committee, Dr Foluke Eunice Shola-Ojo, said that involvement of more youth in research programmes would encourage sustainable development and growth in the country.

The agricultural expert, who said that people should be aware of the efforts of the Faculty of Agriculture’s Biotechnologists and Molecular scientists in groundbreaking research, added that such had yielded positive outcomes to develop students’ interest in the field of study as upcoming scientists.

She also said that the programme was designed to raise awareness about the importance of research to livelihood.

“The idea is to create more awareness that we are working too in this part of the world, that is, the developing country. We are working, and we want people to hear about the outcome of our research and what we are contributing to knowledge and livelihood.

“That’s the essence of this symposium. We want more youths to be involved. We even want them to take it as a form of skill acquisition, which is why we have a practical aspect of the work here. That’s just the basics.

Dr Shola-Ojo, who identified funding as a major challenge in research, implored stakeholders to support and equip the presently empty Biotechnology and Molecular Science Laboratory in the institution’s faculty, which was said to have been donated by Professor Leo Van de Mierop through Professor J.O. Atteh.

“For fund generation, we want the government to support us because the foundation of any sound research can only come from the government. The government should put more effort in releasing funds for research so that more people that are involved in biotechnology and molecular science study can have access to conduct meaningful research that will impact more knowledge for people and impact positively to livelihood in Nigeria”.

Present at the symposium for keynote lecture are; Professor Otelia Gomitogun from the department of Animal Science, OAU, Professor Charity, represented by Dr Seyi from the Landmark University, Omu Aran, Professor Adebambo Ayotunde Olutumininu of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, Professor Khalid Adekoya from the University of Lagos, Professor Gbadebo Olaoye, TESCOM chairman, Mallam Bello Taoheed represented by Mr Owolabi, Dr Akolade Jubril, Professor Ramata Olayinka Kareem.

Present at the symposium virtually for keynote lecture was; Professor Edward J. Smith of Virginia Tech, and Adebisi Charles Adeola, an associate professor at Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

