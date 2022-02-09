Agric colleges to get more outreach centres, adopted villages for technology transfer

The National Committee on the Heads of Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines (NACHCARD) has agreed to establish outreach centres and adopted villages in institutes and strengthen the existing ones.

This agreement was reached at the 60th Regular Meeting of the National Committee on the Heads of Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines (NACHCARD), held at the headquarters of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN).

This is contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of the meeting which was signed by the National Chairman of NACHCARD, Dr Oluyemi Akande and Dr Egbenya Shaibu-Imodagbe for the Communiqué Drafting Committee.

The meeting which had in attendance 23 Provost from both Federal and State Colleges also agreed to review the College situation to create schools headed Deans to bring together related departments similarly the operation of the college through committee system for administrative convenience.

Other agreements contained in the Communiqué include “the need for the Harmonisation of conditions of service between Federal and State Colleges of Agriculture in Nigeria especially in the areas of remuneration, promotion guidelines, training, transfers, secondment and sabbatical leave and external examiners.

“Involvement of Colleges of Agriculture & Related Disciplines in Community Services through adopted villages and Extension Activities to re-position agricultural research systems in Nigeria.

“Establishment of Outreach Centres and Entrepreneurship Development Centres in those colleges that have none and strengthening of the already established ones.

“The need for the Hon Minister and state government to increase overhead and capital budget allocations to the Colleges for infrastructural development and smooth running of the colleges.

“The need to address the manpower shortage in our colleges through massive recruitment of academic staff. That each College should reflect Federal character spread in the likely candidates to be employed in filling the available vacant posts when it is approved.”

In its resolution, NACHARD on the urgent need for the harmonisation of the conditions of service between the states and Federal Colleges of Agriculture.

“Harmonisation of promotion exercise in Federal and States’ Colleges of Agriculture. Collaboration among states and Federal Colleges of Agriculture on any possible grants either from the ARCN and other donor agencies

“To further represent TETFUND to consider including the College of Agriculture and related disciplines in TETFUND interventions for infrastructural development, library development and staff training.

“Organise the need for a retreat among the Federal Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines to identify the various solution options to tackle the challenges militating against the achievements of the goals of our colleges.

“Rededicate the Colleges to achieving viable NICARD games and postpone to November 2022 due to lack of full attendance of all the Colleges of Agriculture at the meeting, enthusiasm, glamour and inadequate planning. Other Colleges are to fully participate in NACHCARD activities to make the subsequent events more colourful.

