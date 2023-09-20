The Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has said it has engaged no fewer than 967,000 farmers as part of efforts to enhance food production in Nigeria.

The Country Director of AGRA, Dr Kehinde Makinde made the assertion during an inspection visit to NAERLS/ AGRA demonstration farms/commissioning of a Screen house at Likoro village of Kudan local government area of Kaduna State.

According to him, farmers in the two states of Kaduna and Niger states were trained and supported in new farming skills.

“We show them how to enhance their skills in Maize, rice, Soya beans, cowpeas vegetables etc. production in line with the changing trends in our environment.

He said the AGRA train will soon move to Nasarawa, Gombe and Oyo states to provide similar technical skills and support to farmers in these states.

He further maintained, “Our major concern is food production. With the change in climate, farmers need to be informed about new methods of farming in line with global trends.

“This is what we have been doing since we came to Nigeria in 2017 to start operations. We were first in Niger state and later in Kaduna. And since we came we have engaged about 967,000 farmers. Now, we are trying to move to Nasarawa, Gombe and Oyo states.

The country director also explained that he was very impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment of the farmers he met on the field during the visit to the sites.

He also lauded the efforts of the state government for its commitment as well as providing the enabling environment, calling on them not to relent in further engagements.

Speaking, the state commissioner for Agriculture, Murtala Dabo thanked the country director and his team for their support, saying, the state government will continue to partner with them as well as other partners to enhance food production in the state and by extension the country.

