The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has banned the taking of ‘unnecessary’ pictures and video recordings during Junior Pope’s burial.

Emeka Rollas, the AGN president, via his instagram account, @emekarollas, emphasized the need for accreditation from the family for all bloggers and press members.

it was disclosed that the AGN has designated representatives from five state chapters to manage the event and distribute official T-shirts.

Only official photographers are permitted to capture the proceedings of Junior Pope’s final journey. All press and bloggers must obtain accreditation from the family.

Recall that Junior Pope, along with makeup artist Abigail Frederick and other crew members, tragically drowned in the Anam River on their way back from a film set.