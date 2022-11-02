Agip distributes relief materials to flood victims in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, others

Niger Delta
By
The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and its Joint Venture (JV) partners, on Monday delivered food and essential commodities to 260 communities affected by flood in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo states.

A delegation of the JV began distribution at the host communities of Ob/Ob Gas Plant after meeting with their leaders.

NAOC expressed its empathy with the host communities, saying the gesture was to reinforce the existing collaborative relationship that had existed with the communities since 1962.

The company said the mutually beneficial partnership had become more important at the time of the disaster.

The communities of the area, represented by the traditional ruler and Prime Minister of Ogbaland, Louis Iyasira, expressed appreciation to the JV for the timely support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAOC JV shareholders are NNPC E and P Limited (NEPL), Eni’s subsidiary NAOC and Oando.

Comments

