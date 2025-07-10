AGILE organises life skills programme in Zamfara, trains 60 master trainers

The Adolescent Girl’s Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), Zamfara State has trained master trainers on life skills programmes, saying providing Life skills to Adolescent Girls is one of the project mandate in the state.

The training was organised by a Civil Society Organisation, Voluntary Aid Initiative (VAI), in collaboration with AGILE project, Zamfara State.

During the training, the Executive Director of VAI, Musa Umar Aboki, disclosed that 60 master trainers on life skills programme were trained with the aim to build the trainees on safe spaces activities.

“This training is also to update the master trainers towards cascading the knowledge on safe spaces and live skills to the mentor mothers across the 14 local government areas of the state,” he explained.

According to him, the participants are mainly female teachers drawn from 26 selected female secondary schools across the state.

In her remarks, the state AGILE project coordinator, Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdu-Gusau, disclosed that providing life skills such as education, health and empowerment for adolescent girls is part of mandates of AGILE project in the state.

The state project coordinator described partnership with the VAI on the training as a welcome development. “I appreciate the effort of the VAI for transparency in selecting the best participants,” she said.

She called on the participants to extend all the knowledge to be acquired from the training to the mentor mothers in order to ensure ownership and sustainability.

The Lead Component 2.2 Live skills of the AGILE’s National Project Coordination Unit (NPCU), Mr Ibraham Sunday, commended the state government for providing an enabling environment with all the necessary support to implement AGILE programmes.

He advised Zamfara AGILE office to learn from the first batch of states that implemented various AGILE programmes in order to achieve the desired goals.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mallam Wadatau Madawaki, said the training would serve as a guiding point for adolescent girls to good future mothers in the society.

“As we all know, when you train a man, you just train an individual, but when you train a woman you train the whole society, which I believe, the impact of this training will help in addressing various challenges,” he stated.

He commended the organisers of the training for the right selection of the participants saying: “I believe the goal of the training would be achieved effectively.

“For the participants, I urge you to consider the cultural and religious background of the society while selecting the live skills.”

The commissioner further appreciated VAI’s, efforts towards developing the state, adding that the state government will continue to partner with VAI and other partners for the development of the state.

