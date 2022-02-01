Aggrieved townsmen drag Enugu royal father, others to court

Latest News
By Igbonaka Chukwu 
townsmen drag Enugu royal father
As sequel to alleged abuse of constitutional rights and disenfranchisement, no fewer than nineteen individuals have dragged the Traditional Ruler of Agunese Mmaku, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu state, HRH IGWE CYPRIL MADUABUCHI NEVOBASI, and other persons to the federal high court in Enugu.
The nineteen complainants accused the traditional ruler and other persons, as well as security agencies of intimidation and harassment.
According to the Originating Summons made available to newsmen, the complainants; Chief Chuka Ochie, Chief Odina Oke and seventeen others are asking for “An order of the honourable Court restraining the 5th-8th Respondents from arresting, harassing, intimidating the applicants or infringing on their rights in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria that provides for their freedom of association guaranteed under Chapter IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.
“A declaration of the court that the Police can investigate a matter without necessarily arresting, detaining the Applicants over a Town Union election matter before determining whether the Applicants are members of the proscribed Indigenous People Biafra”.
“A declaration that the Applicants under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have rights to their personal liberty without same been infringed upon under any disguise”.
“An order of the honourable court compelling the Respondents to jointly and severally pay the Applicants the sum of One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000) for harassing, intimidating, distorting their programmes and breaching public peace in Agunese Community by refusing the Applicant to conduct the election already scheduled thereby breaching the Applicants freedom of association”.
The  complainants were listed as:
CHIEF CHUKA OCHIE
CHIEF ODINA OKE
OKAFOR PADDY CHIJIOKE
ENGR UGOCHUKWU OKOLI
CHIEF LORDRICOBNA
CHIEF BEDE NEVOBASI
HON CHUKWU THEOPHILUS
CHIEF EMMA ORERE
CHIEF VITALIS OKOLIE
MR BENIGNUS OKOLIE
CHIEF CHUKWUBE OKOL
MR DAVID OKEKE
MR BATH UZOIGWE
MR OBASI OFORKA
MR UGOCHUKWU ANUKA
ANIAWA MARCEL
CHIJIOKE P OKAFOR
JAMES OKOLI
ISREAL OKOLI
 Efforts at getting the defendants. for comments failed as their counsel could not be reached.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…  Aggrieved townsmen drag Enugu royal father, others to court  Aggrieved townsmen drag Enugu royal father, others to court  Aggrieved townsmen drag Enugu royal father, others to court  Aggrieved townsmen drag Enugu royal father, others to court

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Okorocha, Tambuwal declare interest in presidency, Obi likely to

Latest News

Olubadan: Ibadan High Chiefs withdraw suit, kingmakers may meet again Thursday

Latest News

Alao-Akala for burial February 18

Latest News

As constitution review ends: Governors may lose immunity for criminal offences

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More