Aggrieved townsmen drag Enugu royal father, others to court

As sequel to alleged abuse of constitutional rights and disenfranchisement, no fewer than nineteen individuals have dragged the Traditional Ruler of Agunese Mmaku, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu state, HRH IGWE CYPRIL MADUABUCHI NEVOBASI, and other persons to the federal high court in Enugu.

The nineteen complainants accused the traditional ruler and other persons, as well as security agencies of intimidation and harassment.

According to the Originating Summons made available to newsmen, the complainants; Chief Chuka Ochie, Chief Odina Oke and seventeen others are asking for “An order of the honourable Court restraining the 5th-8th Respondents from arresting, harassing, intimidating the applicants or infringing on their rights in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria that provides for their freedom of association guaranteed under Chapter IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“A declaration of the court that the Police can investigate a matter without necessarily arresting, detaining the Applicants over a Town Union election matter before determining whether the Applicants are members of the proscribed Indigenous People Biafra”.

“A declaration that the Applicants under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have rights to their personal liberty without same been infringed upon under any disguise”.

“An order of the honourable court compelling the Respondents to jointly and severally pay the Applicants the sum of One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000) for harassing, intimidating, distorting their programmes and breaching public peace in Agunese Community by refusing the Applicant to conduct the election already scheduled thereby breaching the Applicants freedom of association”.

