Aggrieved family members petition IGP over illegal possession of lands by Osun govt

About 45 families in Osun state have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, alleging that the state government forcefully took over their land without compensation.

The petition written by Aworo, Eniso, Mojolagbe, the aggrieved family members, stated that the land is located at Igboro, along Owode-Ede, in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun, calling on the police to intervene in the matter.

They alleged a threat to their lives by some individuals hiding under the cover of the state government and expressed their displeasure on the development.

They also alleged malicious damage to their properties, intimidation and harassment of their families and directed the petition to the inspector general of police,

The petition read: “Our clients are the customary and legitimate owners of the said lands from time immemorial under the Yoruba Native Laws and Customs. The parcel of land situates, lying and being at Igboro, Along Owode-Ede, Osogbo Road, Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State and exercise the unhindered and exclusive right of possession.h

“The invasion of the said land is premised on the purported unlawful, allegedly taking over by the state government without doing the needful to the rightful owners of the land.

“The families being aggrieved on the ways, manner and procedure adopted by the government in taking over their rightful land and converting same to personal and/or commercial purpose, our clients were not happy and they took legal steps.”

