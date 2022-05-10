AGF’s letter stalls Oduah’s arraignment over alleged N7.9bn fraud

A letter from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), on Tuesday, stalled the planned arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, before a Federal High Court, Abuja on the N7.9 billion money laundering charge preferred against her by the Federal Government.

Mrs Oduah, a serving Senator, who was personally present in court along with eight of her co-defendants did not take her plea as the AGF’s letter, dated May 6, 2022 did not give a definite go ahead with the arraignment.

When the matter was called, Dr Hassan Liman (SAN), representing the Federal Government, tendered the letter from the AGF’s office, which was not served on some of the defendants and demanded that the accused persons be ordered to take their plea.

He drew the attention of the court to the fact that the charge against them was filed since December 17, 2020, by the Federal Government while efforts to arraign them have been unsuccessful.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo drew Liman’s attention to a portion in the AGF’s letter, which says that, the office of the AGF was still looking into the issues raised by one of the defendants in the matter.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Ekwo, who was to give the order for the plea to be taken insisted that the AGF be given time to take a definite position in order not to embark on an exercise that may be in futility in the end and adjourned till October 12 and 13, 2022 for the plea of the defendants to be taken and for commencement of trial.

Senator Oduah’s planned arraignment had before now, been stalled five times due to her initial persistent absence in court.

Justice Ekwo had, in July, last year threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against her should she fail to make herself available for arraignment on the then adjourned date of October 19, 2021, which later fell on Eid-el Maulud holiday.

The Federal Government is alleging that Oduah misappropriated the N7.9 billion public funds while serving as Aviation Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime.

Other defendants are in the charge are, Mrs Gloria Odita, Mrs Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Mrs Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Limited, Tip Top Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited and Sobora International Limited.

They are charged with conspiracy and money laundering as well as maintaining anonymous bank accounts.