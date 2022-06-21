AGF’s appointment: Labour unions urge finance minister to obey Federal Establishment circular

Trade unions in Nigeria, have urged the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to adhere to the dictate of the Federal Establishment circular of 2011-2020, by ensuring that the most Senior Director (Accounts) in the pool is appointed the substantive Accountant General of the Federation.

The unions, in a letter jointly signed by the Chairmen of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) and National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW), Comrade Onoja Edwin, Comrade Oduola D. O, Comrade Japhate Yakubu Fada, and Comrade Effiong . E . E, respectively, stressed that the current Acting AGF will retire in few months, earlier commended the Finance Minister’s efforts in ensuring prompt appointment of a new AGF following the suspension of the immediate past one.

The labour unions in the letter said: “We wish to commend and appreciate your effort towards the appointment of the Acting Accountant General at the Federation. The entire staff of the OAGF are so proud of you.

“We know you for your integrity and prudency. It is on this note that we the union of this office wishes to extent our gratitude for your quick intervention for appointing the new Acting AGF. This is necessary for the services of the nation going.

“In the recent times, we have observed that EFCC and ICPC are interfering with the office activities which may hinder quick services to the nation. These agencies are free to discharge their duties but with decorum not to distract the services being rendered.

“The union is praying that in the next few months, when the Acting AGF will be exiting from service, the substantive AGF should be appointed or selected based on the Federal Establishment circular 2011 – 2020. With this, the image and confidence of the treasury will be maintained. The most Senior Director (Accounts) in the pool, according to the circular attached should be considered. Based on your integrity and transparency, the Union knows that the needful will be done.”

The Federal Establishment circular 2011 – 2020, quoted by the unions was written and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha. The circular directed that “all Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments/Directors, General/Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions and Government Owned Companies, should keep to the date of expiration of their tenure in office.”





It went on to say: “It is important to note that Chief Executives whose duration of term in office are explicitly stated in the enabling ACTs of establishment of their respective appointments, are under no circumstances, allowed to exceed the expiration of their tenure in office.”

It further said: “Furthermore, pending the appointment is a substantive Head of Extra-Ministerial Department/ Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Parastatals, Agency, Commission and Government Owned company, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer must handover to the next most Senior Officer of the establishment, as long as the officer does not have any pending disciplinary matter.

“Outgoing Heads of Extra-Ministerial Department/ Director General/Chief Executive Officer of parastatals, agency, commission and government-owned companies, are not allowed the discretion of choosing the officer to whom they would handover. You are, therefore, enjoined to ensure strict compliance with the contents of this circular. Honourable ministers are to oversee adherence to these provisions in respect of parastatals and agencies under their supervision.”