Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has asked the organised labour to respect the June 5 order issued by the National Industrial Court, restraining both Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on any industrial action over fuel subsidy removal and related issues.

Fagbemi, in a letter dated September 26 to the lawyer to the NLC and TUC, Femi Falana (SAN), argued that the plan by both labour bodies to embark on indefinite strike from October 3, 2023 was a violation of the subsisting order and a different a disregard to the dignity and integrity of the court.

Fagbemi urged Falana to prevail on his clients to respect the order of the court and allow room for ongoing negotiations between parties on how to address the challenges associated with the fuel subsidy removal.

The Justice Minister noted that from the communique issued by the NLC after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on August 31 and the September 26 joint communique by the Presidents of the NLC and TUC, it was obvious that, “the proposed strike action is premised principally in furtherance of issues connected with the removal of fuel subsidy, hike in fuel price and consequential matters of making provisions for palliatives and workers welfare.

The AGF said: “These are undoubtedly issues that have been submitted to the National Industrial Court for adjudication.Therefore, the proposed strike action is in clear violation of the pending interim injunctive order granted on 5th June 2023 restraining both NLC and TUC from embarking on any industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending motion on notice.

“We wish to reiterate that a court order, regardless of the opinion of any party on it, remains binding and enforceable until set aside. It is the expectation of the public that the labour unions would lead in obedience and observance of court orders and not in its breach.

“It is, therefore, the earnest expectation of this office that your distinguished law firm will advise the labour unions on the need to protect the integrity of courts and observe the sanctity of court orders.

“Consequently, you are kindly requested to impress it upon the organized labour unions to note the fact that their proposed strike action is in gross breach of the subsisting court order, as well as the appropriateness of addressing their grievances/demands within the ambit of the law. Hence, the need for them to be more accommodating and show greater appreciation of the effect of the order of the court, by shelving the strike action.

“The foregoing will afford parties more room for further mutual engagements, for a holistic and sustainable resolution of all outstanding issues on this matter in the overall national interest”, the letter stated.

The AGF copied his letter to the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Chief of Staff to the President, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of State Security Service.