AGF suit against Natasha: Legal team decries selective trial

The legal team of Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has faulted criminal charges against her by the Federal Government despite a dozen pending petitions she filed between March and May 2025.

In a three-count criminal charge against the lawmaker in a suit dated filed May 16, by Director, Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mr. M. B. Abubakar, the Federal Government accused Natasha of making statements that would harm the reputation of a person.

According to the charge, Senator Natasha made the alleged harmful statement during a live broadcast on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, aired on Channels Television on April 3, 2025 wherein she was said to have accused the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello of plotting to assassinate her.

A statement issued by her legal counsel, Uju Nwoduwu, however, accused the federal government of selective trial as the lawmaker legal team detailed twelve petitions submitted by Natasha addressing grave issues such as cyberstalking, threats to life, defamation, and an alleged assassination plot.

These petitions, the team maintained, have not been acted upon by the Nigeria Police Force or relevant security agencies.

“The public expects law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies to uphold fairness, the rule of law, and impartial justice in all matters involving her.”

The legal team further expressed disaffection as it declared that while Senator Natasha’s complaints remain uninvestigated, counter-allegations from those she named, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello, have been swiftly processed, culminating in criminal charges against her.

“This selective response raises deep concerns about biased enforcement of justice,” the statement noted, adding that “several of the petitions implicate high-profile figures and include incidents such as the abduction and attempted assassination of a protocol officer.

“Despite being out of the country on personal engagements, the senator has acknowledged official communication regarding the charges and has assured that she will present herself for arraignment once a date is confirmed.

“She remains fully committed to due process.

The legal team restated its call for impartial investigations into all pending petitions and a plea for justice to be applied equally to all parties involved.

