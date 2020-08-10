AGF sets up committee on open treasury portal

Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Idris Ahmed, has inaugurated the Committee on Federal Government Financial Transparency Guidelines and Open Treasury Portal.

This was a sequel to a Federal Executive Council (FEC)’s approval of the memo presented to it by the Minister of Finance and National Planning for approval to establish the Financial Transparency Guidelines and Open Treasury Portal.

A statement from the AGF on Monday explained that at the inauguration on Thursday last week, the objectives of the Committee includes the improvement on good governance and enhance the public whistleblower policy and equip the general public with the tools to report financial wrongdoing as well as provide the guidelines for MDAs for proper financial transparency.

“The approved Transparency Policy provides for Transparency requirements, thresholds and responsibilities as part of Government Policy on accountability in line with Freedom of Information Act 2014.

The HMFBNP, then constituted the composition of the Quality Assurance and Compliance Committee which membership was drawn from MDAs”, Ahmed said.

The committee will advise the minister of finance on the enforcement action including sanctions where appropriate to ensure full compliance with the transparency requirements.

It will also advise the minister on the improvement necessary in the implementation modalities, review transparency reports from different stakeholders and recommend appropriate actions and to prepare a summary brief for the HMFBNP regarding compliance with the implementation requirements.

In conclusion, the AGF said that the Committee will be required to report to him on a monthly basis and also the Honourable Minister of Finance and National Planning through his Office.

