The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) on Monday, charged the ECOWAS Judicial Council to initiate a reform-oriented review of the practice and procedure of the ECOWAS Court of Justice to avoid conflicts with national courts and to make the court realise envisioned potential as a respectable regional court.

Fagbemi who stated this in Abuja, while addressing the opening ceremony of the Statutory Meeting of the ECOWAS Judicial Council said, the Council should also provide credible network for promotion of uniform rules of practice and procedure in the administration of justice in order to reduce conflict of laws in the region.

He said, the ECOWAS Judicial Council stands in a proper position to work towards the promotion of rule of law and democratic governance, which has come under intense pressure in recent times.

“The judiciary should rise to the occasion in helping to stem the factors that precipitate military incursion into governance. The process of adherence to conduct of free and fair elections and constitutional governance must be protected”.

According to the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, as the ECOWAS block continues to work towards achieving uniform economic policies and institutions, the judiciary should not be left behind.

Fagbemi also said the challenges confronting the judiciary or the justice system in general across the West African states are identical in terms of judicial autonomy, provision of funding, and infrastructural facilities for the courts, among others.

In the same vein, he said, member States also share the challenges confronting the region in terms of economy, migration, integration, insecurity, enforcement of fundamental rights, etc.

The AGF enjoined the ECOWAS Judicial Council to utilise the regional platform, as an avenue for peer review and cross-fertilisation of ideas, to address the issues in order to achieve greater independence of the judiciary and a more prosperous and safer sub-region.

