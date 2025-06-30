AGF reaffirms FG’s commitment to pension payment, commends PTAD’s performance

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Babatunde Ogunjimi, has reiterated the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the timely and uninterrupted payment of pensions under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), describing it as a core pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking in Abuja last week, during a courtesy visit by the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Tolulope Odunaiya, to the Treasury House, Mr. Ogunjimi assured that the welfare of Nigeria’s senior citizens remains a top national priority.

“Pension payments remain a non-negotiable priority, and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) will continue to work closely with PTAD to ensure their welfare is protected,” the AGF declared.

Ogunjimi praised PTAD for its resilience and impressive performance despite the challenging fiscal environment. He pledged continued support to the Directorate as it works to guarantee that pensioners who fall under the DBS receive their entitlements without delays or disruptions.

“The Federal Government under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is fully committed to upholding the rights and dignity of our pensioners. Their welfare is not just a responsibility but a matter of national honour,” he added.

In her remarks, the PTAD Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, expressed appreciation to the OAGF for what she described as “consistent and invaluable support” in the execution of PTAD’s mandate. She stated that the visit was aimed at consolidating the strategic collaboration between both institutions to further strengthen the efficiency and impact of DBS pension administration.

“We are here to reaffirm our shared commitment to our pensioners and explore avenues for even deeper collaboration,” Odunaiya said. “The OAGF has been a dependable partner in ensuring that retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme are not left behind.”

Odunaiya also applauded the leadership of the AGF for maintaining a pension-friendly approach and ensuring the integrity of pension disbursements across the country.

Pensioners across Nigeria have continued to call for sustained government attention to their welfare, especially in the face of economic challenges.

