AGF okays Stella Oduah’s arraignment over alleged N7.9bn fraud

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has directed that a former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah, be arranged in the N7.9 billion money laundering charges brought against her by the Federal Government.

The AGF’s directive issued in a letter to the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja has brought to an end the adjournments suffered by the arraignment for six consecutive times.

Oduah and her co-defendants in the alleged fraud trial were to have been docked last year but were for six times put off following the request by the AGF to allow him to study the case file and give legal opinion.

However, at Wednesday’s proceedings, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought a letter before the court from Malami, asking that the Senator be formally arraigned on the alleged offences.

Mrs Oduah, who was present in court along with her other eight co-defendants, was given February 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2023, for arraignment and full-scale accelerated trial.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date following confirmation by parties that Malami, actually issued the letter and copied them as required by law.

The EFCC, in the charges, alleged that Oduah misappropriated the N7.9 billion public funds while serving as a Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime.





Other defendants are Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore, and Marine Limited, Tip Top Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited and Sobora International Limited.

Oduah and her co-defendants are charged with conspiracy and money laundering, as well as maintaining anonymous bank accounts.