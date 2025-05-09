AGF Ogunjimi to prioritise passage of PFM Bill

The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Shamseldeen Ogunijmi has expressed his readiness to ensure the successful passage of the Public Financial Management Bill.

Mr Ogunijmi stated this during a meeting with the Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr Dasuki Arabi who led a team from the Agency on a courtesy visit to the Accountant General of the Federation.

The PFM Bill was initiated by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to give legal backing to the public finance management reform initiatives of the federal government and the operations of the treasury of the federation.

ALSO READ: Senate passes two remaining tax reform bills

While speaking with the BPSR Boss, Mr Ogunjimi said, “I am aware of the Public Financial Management Bill, I am a member of the committee that is putting the Bill together; so it is going to be one of my priorities to see that the Bill is passed.”

He hinted that a stakeholders’ engagement was planned for the proposed Bill and solicited the involvement of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms in the engagement.

The AGF also pointed out that he will give priority to positive reforms that will reposition the treasury of the federation for more efficient performance.

Mr Ogunijmi acknowledged the pivotal role that the BPSR plays in public service reforms and expressed the resolve of the OAGF to work closely with the Agency to drive treasury reforms and improve public financial management in Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Dasuki Arabi said the visit was to strengthen the bond between the BPSR and the OAGF and also explore opportunities for synergy to drive reforms and improve service delivery in the country’s public service.

He said the BPSR was to undertake a nationwide impact assessment of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), adding that the OAGF will be actively involved in the initiative.

Bawa Mokwa Director information, Press & Public Relations (OAGF) in a statement said he drew the attention of the AGF to the outstanding entitlements of government employees that were disengaged from service during the 2006 right-sizing exercise.

He suggested that a committee be set up to verify the outstanding entitlements and other complaints so that these could be cleared.

Dr Dasuki Arabi congratulated the AGF on his appointment and expressed optimism in his ability to lead the treasury.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE