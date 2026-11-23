The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has called for a coordinated digital transformation of Nigeria’s judiciary, saying technology-driven reforms are critical to tackling delays and improving access to justice.

Fagbemi made the call while speaking at the official go-live ceremony of the Nigeria Case Management System (NCMS) and Electronic Filing (E-Filing) Platform of the Court of Appeal, held on Monday in Abuja.

He described the initiative as a significant milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s judicial system, noting that it would help address persistent challenges associated with manual court processes, including delays in filing and transmitting court processes, difficulties in tracking cases and the cumbersome management of physical records.

According to the AGF, the adoption of digital case management would enhance efficiency, accountability and institutional effectiveness while improving communication among judicial stakeholders.

He, however, cautioned that the success of the initiative should not be measured merely by the deployment of the technology but by its impact on justice delivery, adding that the system must translate into shorter waiting periods, prompt transmission of records, improved access to court information and faster determination of appeals.

Fagbemi also stressed the need for adequate technical infrastructure, continuous training, reliable security systems and effective mechanisms for addressing operational challenges.

He warned that digital transformation should not become an additional burden on litigants and legal practitioners, particularly those who lack sufficient familiarity with electronic court processes.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting reforms that strengthen the administration of justice, uphold the rule of law and improve public confidence in judicial institutions.

He urged the National Judicial Council (NJC), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other stakeholders to sustain the momentum and ensure that digital integration across the courts becomes a coordinated national judicial transformation agenda.

Earlier in her speech, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said the introduction of the NCMS and E-Filing Platform was part of the court’s deliberate efforts to modernise its operations and align judicial processes with global developments.

She explained that the system would enhance the security and accessibility of judicial records, improve workflow within the court and its registry, and reduce administrative constraints associated with the traditional paper-based system.

Justice Dongban-Mensem disclosed that implementation would be carried out in phases, one division at a time, because of the capital-intensive nature of the project. She added that the Abuja Division had been selected as the pilot division for the official launch and that the experience gained would guide the subsequent rollout to other divisions until the entire court was covered.

The Court of Appeal president, who disclosed that implementation would be supported by the Court of Appeal (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Record of Appeal, and Other Matters) Practice Directions, 2026, also urged lawyers, litigants and other court users to familiarise themselves with the new Practice Directions and cooperate with the court to ensure the successful implementation of the platform.

The appellate court president acknowledged the support of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, whose leadership and commitment to institutional reforms, she said, had continued to advance the modernisation of the judiciary.

She also commended the Judicial Information Technology Policy and Coordination Committee (JIPTCOM) of the NJC, chaired by the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, for its role in developing the NCMS for the Nigerian judiciary.

In its remarks, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), represented by its Second Vice-President, Nuhu John Egya, Esq., expressed strong support for the initiative, describing it as a major step towards improving efficiency, transparency, accountability and access to justice.

The association, however, identified accessibility, capacity building and reliability as critical considerations for the successful implementation of the platform.

Egya urged the court to ensure that the system was user-friendly and accessible to legal practitioners across the country, including those in remote locations. He also called for adequate training, continuous orientation and technical support for lawyers and court personnel to ensure a smooth transition from manual to electronic filing.

The NBA further stressed the need for effective safeguards to protect the integrity and confidentiality of court records, as well as mechanisms for addressing technical failures, payment challenges and other operational difficulties.

“Technology must never become an obstacle to justice. Rather, it must serve as an instrument for making justice faster, more accessible, affordable and effective,” he said, pledging the NBA’s commitment to working with the Court of Appeal to ensure that feedback from legal practitioners was incorporated into the continuous improvement of the platform.