The new Country Director, German Initiative for Knowledge Transfer eV, Honourable Obinna Ichita, has advised skilled and qualified Nigerians to take advantage of the German Chancenkarte job to migrate legally to Germany and secure jobs.

Ichita, in an interview Thursday afternoon, said the offer “is a new initiative of the Federal Government of Germany to enable skilled and qualified Nigerians to migrate legally to Germany and secure jobs.”.

According to him, the German government introduced the offer to Nigerians to enable qualified ones to work in Germany and called on Nigerians to take advantage of the offer, apply for and secure gainful employment in that country, especially by the youths, and be useful to themselves.

Ichita especially appealed to Nigerian youths to shun Yahoo and internet frauds and turn a new leaf by applying for jobs in Germany and being useful to themselves, their families, and society.

Applications for the jobs, he said, can be made at the German Embassy in Nigeria or through the online website “www.chancenkarte.com”

