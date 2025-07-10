Agency reveals cause of death as French artiste, Bun Hay Mean, dies at 43

The management agency of French comedian, Bun Hay Mean, has revealed the cause of his sudden death at the age of 43 years, noting that the artiste died after falling from a balcony.

According to his producer, Philippe Delmas, the accident happened while Bun Hay Mean was trying to retrieve his phone from a gutter.

“It is with infinite sadness that we must announce the tragic passing of our friend and great artist, Bun Hay Mean,” Delmas said in a public statement.

Meanwhile, the Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Born in Lormont, Gironde, to a Chinese mother and Cambodian father, Bun Hay Mean rose to fame after being discovered through the “Jamel Comedy Club”.

His first stand-up show, Chinois marrant dans la légende de Bun Hay Mean, ran from 2014 to 2015 and established him as a notable figure in French comedy.

He later branched into film, appearing in supporting roles in Éric Judor’s Problemos and Guillaume Canet’s Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom.

He has been preparing for a new comedy tour across France titled Kill Bun and was scheduled to perform the show in Montreal on Friday night.

Fans and fellow artists have expressed shock and sorrow on social media, sharing tributes to his talent and humour.

