As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a leading real estate agency in Kwara state; Quick Access Macro and Micro Limited, has presented cash awards to three distinguished secondary school students to encourage academic excellence.

The agency, at the weekend, gave three best students of the St. Anthony Junior Secondary School, Ilorin a sum of N100,000 cash award each to the beneficiaries to encourage greater performance.

The students, who bagged cash awards are those who have excelled above others in Mathematics, Business Studies, and Basic Science Technology in the school.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the CEO of Quick Access, Mr. Yinka Bolatito Ojo, who was represented by the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mrs. Adeola Bolanle Ojo, stressed the need for individuals and corporate organizations to complement government’s efforts at developing education system.

Ojo, who said that challenges in the nation’s education sector cannot be addressed by government alone, added that solution requires collaborative efforts.

According to her, the company’s CEO had once benefited from scholarship, which she said, enabled him to graduate from the university in 2002, adding that he was only trying to appreciate and reciprocate the gesture.

She said that society becomes a terrible place when children get it wrong from their elementary stage, emphasing that Quick Access is trying to lay a strong foundation for children to survive and excel in life.

“If this children can get it right, success is sure for them in their future. We’re trying to encourage them that education pays and that they should try and do well,” she said.

She also said that the agency planned to extend the gesture to other institutions, adding that it is a project embarked upon to better the lives of many.

Also speaking, the Education Secretary, Ilorin East local government area of the state, Comrade Abdulrauf Asude, commended Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman for investing in education through various programmes he has initiated.

He, therefore, called on private individuals to take a cue from Quick Access and sponsor education of children who are financially challenged.

The Principal of St. Antony Secondary School, Mrs. Olarewaju Comfort Tayo, appreciated Quick Access for choosing her school to benefit from the rare gesture, promising that she will continue to ensure that the students get the best education.

In his closing remarks, Mr Segun Erika, Head of Site Management and Acquisition, expressed gratitude to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his deputy, Kayode Alabi, for fostering a business-friendly environment in Kwara.