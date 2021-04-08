Age-long land dispute: Share/Tsaragi communities renew hostility in Kwara

The age-long land dispute between the people of Share in the Ifelodun local government area and their Tsaragi neighbours in the Edu local government area of the state was reportedly renewed, on Thursday.

The Tribune Online gathered that no fewer than 20 people reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury as the people engaged in a communal clash early Thursday morning.

It would be recalled that Share, the headquarter of Ifelodun local government and its neighbouring Tsaragi community in the Edu local government area of the state had been having age-long rivalry and animosity over land matters.

While the cause of the renewed hostilities was still yet to be ascertained, many people in the Share community said that their neighbours attacked them from entry and exit points of the town.

“The renewed attack on our community and travellers started early this morning. They’ve been attacking us from both the entry and exit point of the town.

“While I can’t confirm or deny any death, for now, I am very sure scores have sustained varying degrees of injury,” a resident of the area said.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said, “We received information and immediately deployed our men there. We’ve restored normalcy as I am speaking with you,” he said.

Also, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, on Thursday, the state government said it has taken immediate steps to maintain peace in Tsaragi/Share communities.

Ajakaye said that security agencies have been deployed and are doing a good job.

“Government appeals to all sides to keep the peace while the development is being monitored.

“The governor is already talking with the leaders on all sides,” he said.

