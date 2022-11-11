Agbekoya peace movement vows to tackle insecurity in S/West

Agbekoya Peace Movement of Nigeria on Friday vowed to tackle the protracted spate of insecurity, including kidnapping and killings in the South-West, saying it was making efforts to secure all the strategic roads in the region.

The Yoruba security outfit gave the vow in Lagos during a peaceful road walk organized by its leadership in response to the various security threats on all the roads across the region.

The peaceful road walk began at the Lagos Toll Gate and climaxed at the border, linking Lagos and Ogun states respectively.

Speaking during the exercise, the National Spokesman of Agbekoya, Comrade Iretiayomide Adewole, stated that the reason for the peaceful road walk was to express the group’s concerns over the spate of insecurity across the South-West, especially the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan-Ife road, Kwara-Ilorin road and all the borders that link the South-West region to the North.

Comrade Adewole, while noting that those roads had become havens for terrorists and kidnappers, insisted that the group had made several attempts to curtail the growing insecurity across the country.

He, however, stressed that the group would do everything that was possible to ensure the safety of travellers plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other roads in the South-West region.

The Agbekoya Peace Movement of Nigeria spokesman maintained also that the Yoruba security outfit had a national outlook with members spreading across the South-West region and beyond, assuring that the group was ready to complement the police and other security agencies in the area of surveillance in order to reduce the security scourge, even as he disclosed that the security outfit was also seeking the support of all Yoruba sons and daughters in Nigeria.

“Today’s Peace Walk is organized to sensitize the public to our resolve to tackle the spate of insecurity along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The road has become the most dreaded route in recent times and we would not allow kidnappers and terrorists to take over the road, which happens to be the most strategic road in the South-West region.

“We are also going to work on Ibadan- Ife road, Kwara and Ilorin road as well as the borders linking the South-West to the North.

“With our strength covering the entire South-West and beyond. We are ready to support the police and other security agencies in our determination to secure the South-West region. And we will always do our best to assist the police by providing the necessary information and intelligence that can help in the discharge of their statutory duties of security the state,” he said.

Other members of the Agbekoya Peace Movement of Nigeria that participated in the exercise include members of the National Executive Council and coordinators of the group in all the South-West states.

